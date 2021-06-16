Start a Side Hustle on Amazon FBA and Earn Thousands of Dollars Every Year

June 16, 2021 2 min read

More people than ever are hustling on the side. The gig economy is booming and the average person makes nearly $7,500 per year in a . That's a lot of extra cash. If you're still working remotely and have some spare time, why not consider starting a side hustle yourself?

It can be easy to do online, especially if you're leveraging tools like Fulfillment By Amazon ( ). In The 2021 Amazon FBA Master Class Bundle, you'll learn how to use Amazon FBA to launch a profitable side hustle that can generate passive income for your bottom line.

This five-course bundle is taught by Ryan Ford (4.3/5-star instructor rating), a seven-figure Amazon FBA seller, consultant, and online entrepreneur who is dedicated to helping businesses and people succeed on Amazon FBA. Through these courses, you'll learn absolutely everything you need to get selling on Amazon. You'll learn how to list items in the most effective way for maximum exposure, know how to package items properly, manage shipping costs and Amazon service options, set up your Amazon preferences, and much more.

Beyond the basics, Ford will also teach you how to avoid account suspension and grow your store. You'll learn how to find profitable Amazon FBA products by using AmazeOwl, understand product seasonality, and more. There's a course dedicated to PPC marketing to increase your revenue, boost your store's ranking, and build awareness of your business. Finally, Ford will also teach you how to set up a profitable Fiverr business, become a top-rated seller, and develop selling strategies that will help you diversify your income as a freelancer.

