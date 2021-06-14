HCL Appoints Siki Giunta To Hold Up Cloud Strategy

June 14, 2021 2 min read

Global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday announced the appointment of Siki Giunta to further accelerate #HCLCloudSmartindustry cloud offerings into client markets.

HCL Cloud Smart is a comprehensive suite of industry-aligned Cloud offerings, solutions, services, and products that help clients achieve business transformation according to their unique industry needs and market conditions. The portfolio is built on the core pillars of Industry Cloud Solutions, Hybrid Data & AI, CloudNative Application & Infrastructure capabilities, and Integrated Intelligent Operations with AIOPS and Business Observability to enable faster business value from organizational Cloud investments along with our Cloud Ecosystem Partners.

Giunta brings to HCL a rich experience in leading the development of global cloud strategies for multi-national clients as well as strategy and implementation of Cloud with a specific focus on building vertical applications with Cloud providers and partners. She has successfully scaled enterprise-grade Hybrid Cloud, Data Center & Hosting Businesses and has been a Software Products Business Leader, the platform shared.

Giunta joins HCL from Accenture. She has also led several other leadership positions in the industry, including the chief executive officer, Managed Objects, and Fortisphere.

“I am excited to join HCL and look forward to driving further momentum to the #HCLCloudSmart journey,” said Siki Giunta, executive vice president - #HCLCloudSmart, HCL Technologies. “Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organization to build a responsive, scalable, and resilient business model. Organizations today are facing an urgent need to ‘rethink cloud’ to accelerate digital transformation and maximize business value in alignment with customer needs, organizational goals, and unique market conditions. I look forward to working with the amazing team at HCL Technologies on the journey to reimagine Cloud, the smart way.”

“We are extremely delighted to have Siki on our team,” shared Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer, and head ecosystems, HCL Technologies. ”Her knowledge in Cloud and Agile software development with a unique lens of industry relevance and proven experience of leading global firms will be of tremendous benefit to #HCLCloudSmart. At HCL she will further strengthen the collective power of our Cloud Services, Frameworks, and Products with a business-aligned narrative at the center,” he further added.