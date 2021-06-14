News and Trends

Bitcoin Skyrockets Thanks to Elon Musk's Promising Tweet About Tesla's Future With the Coin

The cryptocurrency shot up to more than $40,000 in valuation as of late Monday morning.
Next Article
Bitcoin Skyrockets Thanks to Elon Musk's Promising Tweet About Tesla's Future With the Coin
Image credit: Frederic J. Brown | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
3 min read

Leave it to Elon Musk to once again send crypto coins skyrocketing after tweeting about the possibility that Tesla would resume accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment in the foreseeable future.

The digital currency shot up to more than $40,000 in valuation as of late Monday morning, a near 13% jump over a 24-hour-period, presumably thanks to Musk’s Sunday-afternoon Twitter tangent. 

Musk responded to a tweet from Cointelegraph, a crypto-focused news source, that shared an article saying that the Tesla CEO was “lambasted” by Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka for (ironically) affecting the volatility of Bitcoin through his musings and social media postings.

Related: Elon Musk Sends Shares Soaring After Tweet About Viral Video

The billionaire fired back at the Twitter account, calling parts of the article “inaccurate” and clarified his company’s stance on Bitcoin.

“Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market,” he wrote.

Musk then made waves by alluding to the fact that Tesla would once again begin to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, after surprisingly suspending all Bitcoin transactions back in May. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” he said.

Related: Elon Musk Says Tesla Will No Longer Accept Bitcoin Due to Environmental Concerns

His tweet has since garnered more than 50,000 likes and 13,400 retweets.

Musk announced earlier this year that Tesla had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and began it as a form of payment in March before banning it just two months later, stating, “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel. Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.”

The entrepreneur has been under fire for affecting the volatility of certain crypto coins, particularly Bitcoin and meme-inspired Dogecoin. Most recently, Musk sent shares of Korean firm Samsung Publishing through the roof after tweeting about the viral “Baby Shark” video. The firm is a key investor in SmartStudy, an entertainment company that produced the song.

Bitcoin is currently up over 335% year over year.

Related: Elon Musk Received the Highest CEO Compensation Package Ever

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Workers are 'Rage Quitting' Their Jobs as a Tightening Labor Market Forces Employers to Take Note of Unfavorable Conditions and Low Pay

News and Trends

Is President Biden Attacking Small Business on Purpose?

News and Trends

Potatoes for McDonald's Fries are Reportedly Grown on Bill Gates' Farmland in Fields So Vast That You Can See Them From Space