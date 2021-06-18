Set up a Professional Photo Studio Anywhere with FlashBooth

June 18, 2021 2 min read

grew by 44 percent in 2020 and that trend projects to stay consistent for 2021 and beyond. It's not just giants like Amazon and eBay that are raking in all that money; many small businesses have turned to ecommerce to grow their businesses. Whether you're new to ecommerce or you're thinking about making a shift, one of the most important things to consider is product imagery.

In a crowded marketplace, high-quality photography of your goods or services can make a big difference in how customers experience and engage with your brand. And no, you don't have to hire a professional photographer when you're using the FlashBooth 2.0 Portable Photo Studio.

Featured on CBS, USA Today, and NBC, this portable photo studio is like having a professional photo set available any time you need it. FlashBooth's effective, ergonomic design makes assembling a pro photo studio anywhere extremely simple. You can build it in just ten seconds and rest assured that it's the recommended size for the vast majority of products. All it needs is a mini USB power supply and you're ready to start shooting.

FlashBooth is built with two LED panels, with bright white lights that eliminate unwanted shadows and reflections. No additional lighting is needed and it has two openings so you can take photos from any angle. It offers six backgrounds so you can switch things up depending on which products you're shooting. Whether you're at the beach, driving to work, riding the train, or at your desk, FlashBooth ensures you can always set up a photo shoot as soon as inspiration strikes. That's why it's earned a 9.2 rating on Gadget Flow.

Upgrade your product imagery with a mobile photo studio. Normally $96, you can get the FlashBooth 2.0 Portable Photo Studio for just $26.39 when you use code WELOVEDAD.

