Launch a Side Hustle Teaching English as a Foreign Language

Now is a great time to get started.
Launch a Side Hustle Teaching English as a Foreign Language
The world is flattening at an incredible pace. As of 2016, 58 percent of American small businesses have international customers, with the trend only set to increase over time. Just as business continues to take place overseas, the workforce continues to get more diverse, with people from all over the world coming to America and offering unique, innovative perspectives to businesses. Demand to learn English is high, and whether you're looking for a way to improve English education in your own workforce or you're looking for a side hustle, it's a great time to learn how to teach English as a foreign language.

In The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle, you'll learn how to teach English as a foreign language and improve your mentoring and coaching skills. This 3-course, 126-hour bundle is led by Cudoo, a comprehensive and practical elearning platform offering more than 1,300 online courses across the professional and self-development spectrum.

Starting with the TEFL Certification Course, you'll get on track to become TEFL-certified. You'll gain a background on the latest teaching methodologies, learn how to make grammar easy and fun in the classroom, handle pronunciation challenges across a range of multi-language learners, and learn how to get your accredited certification at your own pace. The course is CPD-accredited and developed by expert CELTA-certified and experienced instructors and designed for international students.

From there, you'll delve into specific skills for trainers and coaches. You'll learn how to improve your mentorship and coaching skills by accommodating training preferences, managing stress, planning workshops, communicating effectively, managing difficult situations, and much more. You'll become a better teacher through Kirkpatrick's levels of evaluation, learning how to work with other teachers, and more.

Learn how to teach English as a foreign language. Right now, The Complete 2021 TEFL Certification Training Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

