"En Route To The Expo," A New Video Series Launched By Dubai Chamber, Explores How Businesses Are Getting Ready For Expo 2020 Dubai

En Route To The Expo, a new video series launched by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East, is aiming to showcase how the business community in the UAE is getting itself ready for Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

As the Official Business Integrator of Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is set to play an essential role in catalyzing partnerships for the global business community throughout the six-month mega-event, and En Route to the Expo is aimed as an exploration of how enterprise leaders in the UAE are gearing up for the World Expo.

En Route to the Expo has been kicked off with an interview with Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Experience Officer Marjan Faraidooni, with subsequent installments of the video series set to showcase key business personalities from the UAE offering glimpses into how they and their enterprises are contributing to the mega-event.

In a statement commenting on the new video series, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber, said that business in Dubai is set to undergo a quantum leap with the city hosting Expo 2020, adding that the mega-event will highlight the economic potential of the UAE and other markets of opportunity.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will be a hugely significant mega-event that will showcase innovations from around the world that address new challenges created by COVID-19, and help businesses prepare for the post-pandemic era,” Al Hashem said. “It will be the first major global event that uses technology and a hybrid format to navigate the obstacles presented by a situation that is unprecedented in modern times.”

“Dubai Chamber is fully committed to ensuring that business functions run smoothly at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will serve as a prime example of how major international forums can be held safely and successfully in the post-pandemic era,” he added. “We are looking forward to finalizing our preparations for Expo 2020 and ensuring an ideal platform for local and international businesses to network, connect and collaborate.”

En Route To The Expo is the latest project that's being presented under the banner of Dubai Chamber's Business Connect initiative. You can check out the different episodes of the En Route To The Expo series by clicking on the below links:

