Working From Home

Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Situation with This Lightweight Portable Monitor

Set up a dual monitor workspace anywhere with Espresso.
Next Article
Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Situation with This Lightweight Portable Monitor
Image credit: Espresso

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The business world changed rapidly last March when the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices all over the world to close. In a new remotely working world, people became comfortable working from home. Now, more than half of Americans are still working from home and many of them would prefer to continue doing so rather than returning to an office. If that's you, why not take advantage of working from home this summer with tools that let you bring your office outdoors? Case in point: The Espresso Work From Home Bundle.

The Gold Design Award-winning Espresso is the lightweight, touchscreen monitor of the future. At 0.2" (5mm) thin, Espresso gives you an extraordinarily lightweight, portable monitor that looks like it emerged directly from a sci-fi movie. Despite its thin design, Espresso's sturdy aluminum design makes it tougher than it looks so you can take it to the backyard, the park, the coffee shop, or anywhere you want to set up to work and need a little extra screen space.

The dual-layer glass and computational chipset offer a smooth touchscreen experience whether you're taking it on a road trip, a commute, or just walking between the living room and kitchen. It connects to your preferred device (Mac, Windows, Nintendo Switch, or smartphones) via USB-C or HDMI so you can scale your workspace with ease. Plus, with the complete bundle, you can set up a complete workspace easily. Missed your dual monitor setup at your old office? Well, you can achieve the same setup anywhere with the Espresso Work From Home Bundle, and be much happier while doing it.

This Good Design Award Winner and Red Dot 2021 Award Winner comes with a magnetized, full-angle tilt mount, and protective flip case. Take your work from home situation up a notch this summer. Normally $506, you can get the Espresso Work From Home Bundle for $50 off at just $456 today.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Working From Home

This FDA-Approved Belt Can Help Reduce Back Pain While Working From Home

Working From Home

5 Ways to Alleviate Work-From-Home Back Pain

Working From Home

How to Put a Fresh Spin on Your WFH Situation