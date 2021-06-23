Saarthi Pedagogy Raises $1 Mn From JITO Angel Network, LetsVenture And Ecosystem Ventures

June 23, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ahmedabad-based edtech startup Saarthi Pedagogy announced on Wednesday to have raised a $1 million funding round by JITO Angel Network, LetsVenture, Ecosystem Ventures, and other Marquee angles.

“Saarthi is rapidly emerging as a paradigm for transforming formal K-12 education unlike many other startups which are transforming the informal ‘outside school’ education. Saarthi is solving real problems for formal education (schools) by complimenting their existing systems,” said Dharmesh Ghathani, deal lead, JITO Angel Network.

Saarthi Pedagogy’s aim is to eliminate the need for the after-school tuition classes, which in return saves thousands of rupees for parents and valuable time for students.

“It has experienced tremendous growth because of its consistent delivery of high academic outcomes to students and high ‘return on education’ to teachers, school owners and parents. With Saarthi as our portfolio company, we look forward to contributing in its growth journey and value creation for the investors,” shared Harsh Nirmaan, managing director, JITO Angel Network.

Today, partnering with affordable school owners, Saarthi serves over 250,000 students. The new round of funding will help Saarthi founders to bring more product innovation and expand their reach to students and schools.

“Saarthi is a product of years of research and experimentation on solving pain points of teachers, students, parents and school management. During this pandemic too, our Integrated System has enabled schools to deliver an uninterrupted learning experience for all students. We are extremely proud to announce this fundraise and partner with JITO Angel Network, Letsventure, and Ecosystem Ventures in our growth story. These funds will help the company to touch upon more schools and the lives of a lot of students will be changed,” added Sushil Agarwal, founder, Saarthi Pedagogy.

Saarthi is initially targeting the $25 billion market of mid-sized schools in India. There are around 10 lakh mid-sized schools in India with fees anywhere between INR 10,000 to 35,000, the company shared.