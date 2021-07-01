VPN

Keep Your Connection Secure No Matter Where You Work This Summer

Protect your internet while working from anywhere, whether it's at home or traveling.
Keep Your Connection Secure No Matter Where You Work This Summer
Image credit: Private Internet Access

2 min read
With the world reopening at a rapid pace, nobody would blame you if you didn't want to reopen the office this summer. Take advantage of the normalcy of remote work and take your workout on the road this summer. If you can work from anywhere, why shouldn't you? Especially when you can rest assured that your data and information is protected everywhere you go with a VPN like Private Internet Access.

Private Internet Access is one of the most accoladed VPNs on the market. A shortlist of its achievements:

  • PC Mag Editor's Choice Award
  • Tom’s Guide Editor's Choice Award
  • BestVPN.com #1 Secure VPN
  • BestVPN.com #1 No-Logs VPN
  • Vpnmentor.com Most Stable VPN
  • CNET One of the Best VPN Services Of 2021

Beyond that, it also has 4.7 stars on the App Store, 4.5 stars on Google Play, and 4.3 stars on TrustPilot.

Private Internet Access offers an extremely secure and intuitive way to mask your identity, unblock websites, and surf the web at high speeds. Using powerful Blowfish CBC encryption, it keeps your data under lock and key without throttling your bandwidth. You can access more than 10,000 servers in 70 countries with up to 10 devices connected simultaneously without sacrificing browsing speed or security on any of them. The advanced firewall blocks unwanted connections, the new MACE feature blocks ads and trackers, and you're able to bypass censored and geographically blocked sites, apps, and services so you can access a free and open internet anywhere you are. All backed by a strict zero-logging policy that ensures your data stays completely private, even from them.

Secure your connection anywhere you go this summer. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription (plus $15 of PIA store credit) for 69 percent off $129 at just $39.95. Get a two-year subscription for 73 percent off $268 at just $69.95.

Prices subject to change.

