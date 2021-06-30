Quizizz Raises $31.5 Mn Funding

June 30, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Student engagement platform Quizizz on Wednesday announced a $31.5 million investment in an ongoing Series B led by Tiger Global Management. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, GSV Ventures, and Eight Roads Ventures also joined the round along with new backers including Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang. The raise follows a Series A announcement in March 2021.

Quizizz is currently used in over 120 countries and more than 80 per cent of the US K-12 schools. It has grown into one of the largest learning platforms in the world by making it easy for teachers to motivate their students with gamified quizzes and interactive lessons. The platform is powered by a global teacher community that has contributed more than 20 million quizzes and lessons spanning every subject and grade level.

“In the average week, students around the world answer more than 300 million questions on Quizizz. Our hope is that every time a question is answered, it inspires the student to keep learning and gives their teacher time to focus on personalized support instead of staying up late grading a stack of worksheets,” explained Ankit Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder, Quizizz.

Quizizz has its roots in a remedial math program in Bengaluru India where co-founders Ankit Gupta and Deepak Cheenath served as volunteers. Rather than focus on supplemental curriculum like many edtech startups, they set out to empower teachers to create more engaging learning experiences for their students in the classroom and at home. The platform has grown exclusively via word-of-mouth as educators share Quizizz with colleagues online and in-person.

“This week, we conducted user-testing with teachers in California, saw a video of students cheering on their classmates in an auditorium in Kenya, and got a thank you note from a group of teachers wearing Quizizz branded t-shirts in Indonesia. We’re incredibly proud of the role our growing team, and teacher community, have played in this movement,” added Deepak Cheenath, co-founder, Quizizz.

Quizizz will continue to expand its team across both India and the U.S. to keep pace with customer growth and invest in key partnerships to accelerate expansion in international markets.