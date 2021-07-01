Gourmet Garden Raises Over $3 Mn Funding

July 1, 2021 3 min read

Zero-contamination F&V brand Gourmet Garden, on Thursday, has announced its latest round of funding of INR 25 crore led by Beyond Next Ventures, M Venture Partners, and existing investors Incubate India & Whiteboard Capital among others.

"We are fulfilling the consumer need-gap for a brand offering wholesome, distinctly fresh and safe food essentials for everyday consumption. Most other offerings are aggregating commodity supply, however, our focus has been to operate end-to-end and focus disproportionately on source quality and safety, which is at the core of overall customer experience and differentiation,” said Arjun Balaji, co-founder and director, Gourmet Garden.

Established in early 2019, Gourmet Garden is known for offering the widest range of zero-contamination vegetables and fruits and other curated essential offerings. They stand out on quality and safety owing to their patented naturoponic farming operations, certified organic farming extensions, and a lean 1-day and 2-touch supply chain.

"We wish to be the favoured brand destination for all things wholesome, fresh and curated. Our patented Naturoponic farming yields the highest quality vegetables and is our customers’ most loved offering. Essentials grown in certified organic farms along with an assortment of imported fruits make up our extended safe F&V range. In addition, we also offer a selection of authentic spices and dry fruits, and will soon be launching wholesome breads and organic sauces and dips for a wider range in fresh,” added Vishal Narayanaswamy, co-founder, Gourmet Garden.

With this funding, Gourmet Garden aims to expand their zero-contamination farming operations, broaden portfolio with additional fresh categories, boost customer experience by deploying end-to-end B2C tech-enabled cold-chain, and improve ease of ordering with a mobile app and refreshed website.

“We are delighted to see that their sustainable cultivation techniques and quality of succulent vegetables are comparable to those in Japan. The focus on affordable, high quality and safe fruits and vegetables is rising in urban India. Gourmet Garden possesses a full basket of high quality produce, delivered in shortest time keeping their loyal customers happy,” commented Tsuyoshi Ito, chief executive officer, and Akito Arima, agri/foodtech lead capitalist, Beyond Next Ventures.

The company now spans 60,000 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai alone. Over 75 per cent orders every month come from repeat customers, a testimony to their loyalty-building quality.

“Simply put, we partner with great founder entrepreneurs,” shared Mayank Parekh, founder, M Venture Partners. “The distinctive talent combination of Arjun and Vishal is the perfect formula to scale this incredible offering for consumers”

“Since our initial investment in the start-up few months ago, the founders and the team have shown a very strong execution capability. Even under COVID-19 pandemic and the series of lockdowns, the team managed to operate with full intensity despite a leaner COVID-impacted team, showing agility to solve challenges. This is clearly backed by their passion and conviction,” stated Nao Murakami, founder, Incubate Fund India.

"We continue to be very excited by the organic growth and customer love that has become the cornerstone of Gourmet Garden's promise. The offering has scaled well and is all set to become the largest clean and contamination-free fresh essentials D2C brand in India and we are looking forward to the journey ahead with Arjun, Vishal and our co-investors," concluded Anshu Prasher, general partner, Whiteboard Capital.