The Executive Selection: The Beauty Binge

Beauty Binge is a conscious beauty platform that curates affordable and clean beauty brands and products that are cruelty-free, vegan, and organic.
Launched in 2020 by UAE-based entrepreneur Minal Siyal, Beauty Binge is a conscious beauty platform that curates affordable and clean beauty brands and products that are cruelty-free, vegan, and organic. Violets are Blue, Conscious Coconut, Blissoma, and Beauty Made Easy are just a few of the brands it features, with the products range including everything from skincare starter sets, to vegan coconut flosses and charcoal toothbrushes.

We’re a fan of the Conscious Coconut oil, an organic-certified oil that boasts of a high concentration of vitamin E and antioxidants, and none of the added fragrances or cheap additions that one usually finds in such products. And what can you use the oil for, you ask?

Well, let us count the ways: it can function as a makeup remover, a face wash, a face and body moisturizer, an under-eye cream, a shaving cream, a hair mask, and much more! 

