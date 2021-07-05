Growth Strategies

Gaganjot Singh Named President Of Michelin India And Two Other Regions

He succeeds Marc Pasquet and will be based out of Pune
Image credit: Michelin

1 min read
France-headquartered mobility company Michelin Group has named Gaganjot Singh as the President, Michelin Africa, India, and Middle East Region, the company announced on Monday.

He will be based out of Pune, India. Gaganjot Singh succeeds Marc Pasquet, who has been called to other functions in the Michelin Group.

Across his 10 year tenure with Michelin, Gaganjot has held various leadership roles in finance, sales, and other commercial functions across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Since 2019, Gaganjot served as Global Business Model Leader – Large Fleets within the Long Distance Transportation Business Line. From 2016 to 2019, he was the Managing Director of South Africa Customs Union (SACU), Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique. In 2012, he joined Michelin Group in India as Chief Financial Officer of the country.

Earlier in his career, Gaganjot has held various leadership positions in companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Pepsico in varying functions of Finance, Purchase, Logistics, including his last role as chief financial officer of Saint-Gobain Construction Products in India before joining Michelin Group in 2012.

