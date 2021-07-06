Funding

Neverinstall Raises $375,000 Seed Round From Speciale Invest

The investment will be deployed for strengthening technology and building the engineering team
Next Article
Neverinstall Raises $375,000 Seed Round From Speciale Invest
Image credit: Unsplash

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Neverinstall, a startup that is building a cloud platform to bring any graphical user interface (GUI) application regardless of OS and device type to the browser, on Tuesday announced to have received around $375,000 in Seed funding. The investment is led by deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest.

“Through Neverinstall, we are trying to build a cloud platform that gives users the power to access and run native desktop apps over the web through a browser bringing forth an effortless and efficient process,” said Lakshmana Pasala, co-founder, Neverinstall. “We are grateful for the support from the investors and this gives us immense confidence in building and strengthening our efforts in building a fundamental paradigm shift in this space.”

The Seed funding will help the company to build a world-class engineering team to develop the platform and transform how software applications are built, distributed, and used.

“We aspire to offer an innovative & advanced cloud platform for our customers that offer cost-effective and efficient solutions,” shared Ram Pasala, co-founder, Neverinstall. “It is a great moment at Neverinstall, we are thankful to the investors for showing support and believing in our vision and mission.”

Founded in 2019 by Lakshmana Pasala and Ram Pasala, the startup envisions to

render free and open access to software applications without any costs or limitations of the user's device hardware.

“We at Speciale Invest are very excited to partner with the NeverInstall team, as they enable developers and knowledge workers to function efficiently without constraints of needing expensive desktop hardware. We share NeverInstall’s vision of moving all client-side compute to the cloud - from browsers to other desktop apps - powered by cutting edge streaming tech and distributed cloud orchestration made available to everyone at the click of a button,” added Arjun Rao, general partner, Speciale Invest.

Available globally, the startup is offering a free plan as the default plan for all users when they sign in to the platform. Users can get unlimited hours of usage with a base configuration of - 2vCPU compute, 4GB memory and 5GB of storage.

Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Venture Catalysts And 9Unicorns Invests In The Switch Fix

Funding

Wellbeing Nutrition Raises $2.2 Mn In Series A Led By Fireside Ventures

Funding

GoMechanic Secures $42 Mn Series C Funding