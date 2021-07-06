Neverinstall Raises $375,000 Seed Round From Speciale Invest

July 6, 2021 2 min read

Neverinstall, a startup that is building a cloud platform to bring any graphical user interface (GUI) application regardless of OS and device type to the browser, on Tuesday announced to have received around $375,000 in Seed funding. The investment is led by deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest.

“Through Neverinstall, we are trying to build a cloud platform that gives users the power to access and run native desktop apps over the web through a browser bringing forth an effortless and efficient process,” said Lakshmana Pasala, co-founder, Neverinstall. “We are grateful for the support from the investors and this gives us immense confidence in building and strengthening our efforts in building a fundamental paradigm shift in this space.”

The Seed funding will help the company to build a world-class engineering team to develop the platform and transform how software applications are built, distributed, and used.

“We aspire to offer an innovative & advanced cloud platform for our customers that offer cost-effective and efficient solutions,” shared Ram Pasala, co-founder, Neverinstall. “It is a great moment at Neverinstall, we are thankful to the investors for showing support and believing in our vision and mission.”

Founded in 2019 by Lakshmana Pasala and Ram Pasala, the startup envisions to

render free and open access to software applications without any costs or limitations of the user's device hardware.

“We at Speciale Invest are very excited to partner with the NeverInstall team, as they enable developers and knowledge workers to function efficiently without constraints of needing expensive desktop hardware. We share NeverInstall’s vision of moving all client-side compute to the cloud - from browsers to other desktop apps - powered by cutting edge streaming tech and distributed cloud orchestration made available to everyone at the click of a button,” added Arjun Rao, general partner, Speciale Invest.

Available globally, the startup is offering a free plan as the default plan for all users when they sign in to the platform. Users can get unlimited hours of usage with a base configuration of - 2vCPU compute, 4GB memory and 5GB of storage.