Add Greater Usability to Your Websites by Learning the JavaScript DOM

Explore the JavaScript DOM to create interactive web pages and games.
Add Greater Usability to Your Websites by Learning the JavaScript DOM
Image credit: Kevin Ku/Unsplash

2 min read
The gaming industry is booming. It's projected to reach $196 billion in revenue by 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing industries. For entrepreneurs, that presents an opportunity. Whether you're looking for a way to earn a little extra money or you want to pivot part of your business to game development, The JavaScript DOM Game Developer Bundle can be an excellent introduction to game development.

This eight-course bundle is led by Laurence Svekis (4.3/5-star instructor rating), an app developer who has been teaching digital solutions since 2001. His apps have entertained, informed, and engaged tens of millions of people and he has garnered billions of page views on his platforms. In these courses, he'll introduce you to the DOM, an object-oriented representation of the web page that can be modified with JavaScript to create interactive, dynamic web content. In this way, he'll prepare you to create awesome, engaging web games.

You'll start with the basics, learning how to use HTML 5 Canvas to create JavaScript effects that can be used in games. Through a number of projects, you'll learn how to leverage different components of the DOM and learn how to make a variety of games. You'll build word games, math games, and a Pac-Man imitation as you grow your skillset. Additionally, you'll use Vanilla JavaScript to create five mini-projects that will enhance functionality and usability for visitors and learn how to manipulate content using the CSS Grid. Through the entire course bundle, you'll learn by doing, creating real-life projects that you can add to your portfolio.

Learn how to code by becoming a web and game development wizard. Right now, you can get The JavaScript DOM Game Developer Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

