Interactive Coding Platform Codedamn Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Antler India

July 8, 2021

Codedamn, an interactive learn-to-code platform, on Thursday, announced to have raised pre-seed funding from Antler India.

By combining educational content with a real-time coding environment and an interactive browser IDE for hands-on practice, Codedamn is solving interactivity at scale for the 100 million people around the world learning to code better.

Codedamn will use the investment to scale its tech-infrastructure and collaborate with top instructors to develop new learning verticals.

“We are changing how people learn to code. Traditional coding bootcamps provide high quality education, however they are expensive and accessible only to a few. On the other hand, free internet-based learning means poor quality control, unclear structures and lack of practice sessions. Yet programming is best learned when you implement things as you’re learning, and not after. Our highly interactive coursework and live projects close the gap between theory and practice. Imagine learning about blockchain and deploying your first smart contract right as your course progresses,” said Mehul Mohan, founder, Codedamn.

Founded in 2020 by 22-year-old entrepreneur and BITS Pilani graduate Mehul Mohan, Codedamn is on a mission to revolutionize how people acquire new-age technology skills. Mehul, a self-taught developer, has been coding since he was 12-years-old. He has also authored technical books and is an industry influencer with over 20 million views and more than 150,000 subscribers on his own coding education YouTube channel. Codedamn, which is in beta, already has tens of thousands of registered users, and paying users from over 60 countries across the world.

“Codedamn is a grassroots solution for developing tech-talent at global scale, cutting across backgrounds, infrastructure availability, and accessibility. Choosing to be a technology specialist means signing up for continuous, lifelong learning. As technologies continue to develop, and new opportunities grow at an accelerating place, Codedamn has the potential to play the role of an enabler and an incubator within the global digital economy,” added Rajiv Srivatsa, partner, Antler.

Codedamn has leveraged recent advances in browser technology to develop highly optimized yet lightweight software that provides on-demand environments for learners to practice and collaborate. Users are able to complete structured tasks, which are then auto-checked and processed along with real-time feedback. The platform not only helps users master industry-ready tech skills in an interactive way, but also helps them build portfolios and showcase their proof of work to recruiters in a seamless manner.