The Executive Selection: King C. Gillette

July 10, 2021 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As men, you should know that it’s one thing to sport a beard- but it’s another thing altogether to sport a fine-looking beard. And if you wish to have your facial hair fall in the latter category, then King C. Gillette’s new line of male grooming products is certainly something you should consider including in your beard care regimen.

With the collection including everything from razors and trimmers to shave gels and beard oils, the impressive bundle of products is a clear testament to the years of experience King C. Gillette has in the male grooming sphere. Indeed, the brand’s history and heritage are especially evident in the signature scent used for its beard and skincare products, which also feature natural ingredients like avocado, argan oil, cocoa butter, and others.

Source: King C. Gillette

Check them out for yourself by keeping an eye out for the brand at supermarkets across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar- and yes, they’re available on the region’s leading e-commerce platforms too.

