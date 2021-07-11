Chalhoub Launches KSA's First Fashion Lab To Foster Saudi Fashion Talent

July 11, 2021 3 min read

Chalhoub Group, a Dubai-headquartered luxury retailer, has launched Saudi Arabia’s first Fashion Lab, an open innovation platform aimed at elevating Saudi fashion brands and developing the entrepreneurial skills of creative designers.

The Fashion Lab, which aims to integrates Chalhoub Group’s expertise with the guidance of key industry professionals to boost prospective Saudi brands and talent, is an initiative of The Chalhoub Greenhouse.

The Fashion Lab team is on the lookout for early-stage disruptive brands focused on streetwear, sustainable fashion, contemporary design, and accessories, as well as emerging brands with a trade license, traction and production capabilities.

The program is welcoming applications online until July 25, 2021.

The cohort will gain funding support of US$15,000 with the potential of an equity partnership after the program is concluded. They will also gain access to Chalhoub group’s extensive retail network, including online and offline channels to sell products, such as Tryano.com and Saks.

Participants will attend a two-week hybrid bootcamp with weekly updates, ending in a Demo Day in December 2021 where the selected brands will showcase their projects to retailers, distributors and investors.

They will also receive mentorship and training from experts in entrepreneurs and the fashion industry, covering issues such as market strategies, supply chain, content creation and media strategies. The mentor list is impressive, with it including names like fashion designer Arwa Al Banawi.

With the launch of the program, Michael Chalhoub, Deputy President - Joint Ventures, and President - Strategy, Growth, Innovation, and Investment, Chalhoub Group, indicates the Group’s commitment to encouraging an entrepreneurial culture dedicated to the fashion industry, “In addition to shaping a fashion retail supply chain led by Saudi brands, the initiative will build a new generation of creative entrepreneurs who will have access to mentorship, funding, and end-to-end support from fashion experts.”

Dina Sidani, Chief Innovation Officer, Chalhoub Group, added that the program builds on their commitment of identifying prominent brands and providing an avenue for growth. “This is an initiative that will have long-term positive impact in promoting innovation in the fashion industry locally, while creating young fashion champions from the Kingdom for the world. We believe that the future of fashion will be defined by creative designers and entrepreneurs with ground-breaking ideas.”

