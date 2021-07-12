Twitter Has a Field Day Predicting What Elon Musk Will Announce Next

July 12, 2021 2 min read

Elon Musk was the topic of conversation on Twitter today as a viral new hashtag took over that was started by popular Twitter account Insomnia Tags.

The hashtag “ElonMuskJustAnnounced” went viral Monday afternoon after the account encouraged users to guess what the billionaire’s next big move or announcement would be.

Some took the game seriously, predicting that he’s “building a satellite” or that he’s the new person in charge of the Mars mission.

But some of the best responses to the hashtag were farfetched, creative and, much like Musk himself, conversation starters.

Here were some of our favorites:

#ElonMuskJustAnnounced that he has sold all his material possession including his SHOES for colonizing Mars.pic.twitter.com/pu2dfD3GDg — Musky Memes (@musky_meme) July 12, 2021

#ElonMuskJustAnnounced flying cars will be available in 50 years. pic.twitter.com/kSoe4SsyLB — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) July 12, 2021

#ElonMuskJustAnnounced Dogecoin is the currency of Uranus — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 12, 2021

#ElonMuskJustAnnounced a collaboration with Kanye West on his new album pic.twitter.com/7xlKejoMcU

Musk himself has been known to cause a stir on Twitter, drawing harsh criticism after many said that he was responsibile for the whiplash volatility of certain crypto coins (mainly Bitcoin and Dogecoin) based on his tweets.

The billionaire has yet to get in on the game himself, his last tweet being on Sunday where he posted a picture of Raptor engines.

Tesla was up over 128% year-over-year as of late Monday afternoon.

