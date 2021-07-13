Bookee Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Antler India

July 13, 2021 3 min read

All-in-one SaaS platform Bookee, for fitness entrepreneurs to obtain, manage and grow their customer base, on Tuesday announced to have raised pre-Seed funding from Antler India after recording rapid growth in the US market.

Bookee combines a customer acquisition engine, full-suite operation software, loyalty, and retention products, and live-streaming plus on-demand capabilities to deliver the best-in-class, comprehensive fitness SaaS solution for the global market with an initial focus on the U.S.

The startup has raised an undisclosed pre-Seed round led by Antler India, with participation from Pallav Nadhani and Abhishek Rungta.

“Fitness entrepreneurs play a huge role in making our world a healthier and happier place but running a successful business is not easy. Every owner has to wear multiple hats to attract, manage and retain clients. Bookee helps combine all necessary tools in one place, making it easier to run the business successfully. As the pandemic forced fitness businesses to deliver classes online, Bookee made it easier for them to adopt live-streaming and on-demand services. Now with offline studios and gyms gradually reopening, Bookee is helping them meet the new expectations of their customers by delivering classes offline, live, and on-demand, and providing a seamless experience across all these channels,” said Vistar Singh, co-founder, Bookee.

In a post COVID19 era, fitness and yoga studios, gym chains as well as solo fitness instructors have had to rely on multiple tools to ensure business continuity by switching between CRM software, scheduling solutions, payment management systems and streaming services. This has not only increased administration time, cost and complexity but also resulted in broken customer experience and lower revenues.

Founded in 2020 by Vistar Singh and Rajat Hans, Bookee is a complete business solution developed with the needs of fitness entrepreneurs at its core. It provides management features (including scheduling, POS, payroll, payments, analytics, retention and streaming), in addition to helping businesses grow their client base, delivering a superior user experience at all touchpoints. As a result, Bookee has driven an average 14 per cent increase in revenue and 21 per cent increase in total bookings across their current clientele so far.

“2020 shook up the global fitness industry like never before. On one hand, the demand side has grown strongly with a universal focus on health and fitness. On the other hand, the supply side has to rapidly adapt to this new world with better discovery, demand generation, cost and capacity planning, and hybrid offerings. Whether it’s a yoga studio, gym chain or a single fitness influencer, there is a burning need for a better SaaS platform. Bookee has developed a world-class solution tailored for fitness business owners that can help them future-proof their businesses, scale massively and help acquire a global clientele while operating anywhere in the world,” shared Nitin Sharma, partner, Antler India.

The idea for Bookee was deeply influenced by Singh’s personal transformation with the help of his coach, driving him to help other fitness entrepreneurs realize their own version of success, whether it means scaling to become a nationwide chain, or deepening their impact on their own communities. The team is building Bookee with over four years of learning in the fitness SaaS space.