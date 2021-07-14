BHyve Raises $300,000 From JITO Angel Network And Others

July 14, 2021 2 min read

BHyve, a future of work platform for diffusing employee tacit knowledge and enabling peer learning networks, on Wednesday announced to have raised $300,000 from JITO Angel network along with LetsVenture and other angel investors.

Backed by 100X.VC earlier in May this year, BHyve will use the freshly infused capital for marketing to increase the sales and build the brand, they would also use the funds for enhancing the technology and build great clientele.

“Raising money through JITO Angel Network has been an insightful experience. We appreciate the hands-on nature and speediness of the deal. With a supportive team, Great smart capital, and very progressive investment thesis has helped us to demonstrate our vision and get marquee investors on board,” said Omkar Pandharkame, co-founder, BHyve.

Based in Mumbai, BHyve was launched amid pandemic in 2020 by Omkar Pandharkame, and Ketaki Ogale. During the pandemic, as companies transition towards remote work, they risk employees feeling unproductive and left out.

BHyve addresses this gap by tapping into the most underrated company asset - the tacit knowledge of employees.

Globally, this tacit knowledge represents a loss of $110 billion to global corporations every year. BHyve is a SaaS Future of Work platform that helps companies document tacit knowledge and enable peer learning networks, which leads to a 35 per cent increase in productivity and a 30 per cent reduction in time spent looking for information, and an engaged, future-ready workforce.

Keerthi Kumar, founder and deal lead, Insurepays believes that with its intuitive technological solutions, BHyve aids organizations to diffuse employee wisdom, exponentially reduce time and effort to trace internal knowledge, seamlessly introduce and deeply engage peer learning, and most importantly uncover tacit knowledge at the split of a second.

“In short, BHyve is the answer to build future-proof organizations which build unparalleled leadership (bench) strength within existing set up, creates and encourages boundary-less employee culture in a harmonious manner. We at JAN are extremely excited to have BHyve as our portfolio company, and looking forward to transforming the way companies interact and leverage their internal resources,” he added.

In a recent study conducted by Steelcase across 10 countries, it was observed that 72 per cent of the organizations (85 per cent in India) were in favor of a hybrid model where employees can work both from home and office.