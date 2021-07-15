Dubai Will Soon Host The Global Business Forum Africa 2021--Find Out What You Can Expect From It From Dubai Chamber's Omar Khan On Ask The Expert

July 15, 2021 2 min read

As Dubai gets set to host this year's edition of the Global Business Forum Africa from 14-16 October, 2021, there's probably a question that you, as entrepreneurs, might be wondering about: "How does this event benefit us and our businesses?"

Well, here's your chance to get an answer for that straight from the source--on the newest installment of Ask The Expert.

As part of its Business Connect initiative, Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, has been staging Ask The Expert, a social media series that sees industry experts from Dubai’s business sector answer questions from the public on a variety of subjects.

GBF Africa 2021 will thus be the central theme of the new episode of Ask The Expert, which will feature Omar Khan, Director, International Offices, Dubai Chamber, explaining how the event will bring the trade and investment community together to explore bilateral trade opportunities between Dubai and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Khan will thus be able to answer your questions on, say, the organizations and leaders that you can expect to see at GBF Africa 2021, or perhaps even explain how you, as businesses either in the UAE or in the African continent, can make use of this global event to bolster your respective enterprises.

Click here to submit your questions, and stay tuned for answers on our social channels (@EntMagazineME and @DubaiChamber on Twitter and Instagram) using the hashtag #DCBusinessConnect.

