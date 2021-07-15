Rackspace Partners With Zeotap To Drive Network Infrastructure Optimization

July 15, 2021 3 min read

End-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions company Rackspace Technology announced on Thursday to have enabled India-based Zeotap, a customer intelligence platform, to optimize its cloud infrastructure operations.

Zeotap was experiencing significant growth and upon migrating to the Google Cloud Platform, the company engaged Rackspace as a strategic partner to manage its cloud infrastructure and increase automation efficiency to accelerate the delivery of its products and services.

“As we migrated from AWS to Google Cloud in 2019, it became evident that the large data environment we had built on Google Cloud was going to grow significantly. We needed an experienced partner to support the development of our cloud infrastructure in line with our business growth. Zeotap was looking for a managed services partner (MSP) with extensive experience in big data transformation, a flexible consumption pricing model and proven track record of providing strategic guidance to customers, and Rackspace was ideal for our needs,” said Projjol Banerjea, co-founder and chief product officer, Zeotap.

Rackspace’s expertise in big data and automation was also crucial in transforming Zeotap’s DevOps architecture and documentation which not only helped streamline the start-up’s operations but also made future onboarding much more convenient, the company said.

“Rackspace had all the right credentials that we were looking for in a global MSP. With their global expertise in dealing with on-premises as well as cloud solutions, Rackspace provided a blended view of managed services expertise including Google Cloud in the form of service blocks but also troubleshooting and handling complex data operations. Rackspace began cleaning up the house right from the get-go and once the underlying systems were optimized, we had the confidence to shift our focus towards meeting customer demands,” shared Aditya Chandra, vice president of infrastructure and information security, Zeotap.

With Rackspace on board to manage the infrastructure, Zeotap is able to engage with customers more completely, allowing them to work with customers to enhance and advance their data strategies. By depending on the agile but robust hybrid and multi-cloud environment built and managed by Rackspace, Zeotap is keeping pace with business growth requirements.

“After migrating to Google Cloud, the growth of Zeotap’s cloud infrastructure has been rapid and required sufficient streamlining to support long-term scalability and meet high security and compliance requirements. With our extensive experience in big data transformation, Rackspace was able to significantly improve Zeotap’s infrastructure by streamlining numerous internal processes, ensuring good documentation methods, good data hygiene, and good maturity in how they were addressing compliance,” explained Sandeep Bhargava, managing director, Rackspace Technology Asia Pacific, and Japan.

Rackspace kicked off this strategic partnership by first performing a detailed network architecture analysis to identify areas of improvement, and subsequently accelerating Zeoptap’s development processes through the implementation of key DevOps practices, resulting in Zeotap being able to maximise the benefits of Google’s most data-centric offerings.

Today, Zeotap reports increased product delivery by 40 per cent and a reduced load on operations of about 80 per cent. The start-up is looking to establish a strong proposition for data-driven applications, systems, and operations for customers in the fast-growing Indian market. By focusing on core activities of improving customer value and services to advance data strategies and applications, Zeotap is changing the data landscape in India.