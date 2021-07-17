The Executive Selection: Perpétuel

July 17, 2021 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Compromising of horological timepieces, vintage collectables, and rare objects, Perpétuel is a platform that’s made for the collectors among you. Thanks to a collaboration with New York-based watchmaker Hoffman, Perpétuel is currently showcasing a collection titled Khaleejuna Wahed (meaning “Our Gulf” in Arabic), which features 300 one-of-a-kind, limited edition watch designs catered for clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

Perpétuel Bahrain edition

With the collection featuring distinct colors for each country, the pieces are encased in 40mm stainless steel with a black aluminum bezel and a 20mm Italian-made Saffiano leather strap.

Perpétuel Oman edition

With an aim to be representative of the culture and heritage of the region, these luxury timepieces are being powered by the Seagull ST-1901 manual winding chronograph, with 37 hours power reserve.

Related: The Executive Selection: Rolex's 2021 Explorer Collection