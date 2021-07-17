Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Perpétuel

Compromising of horological timepieces, vintage collectables, and rare objects, Perpétuel is a platform that's made for the collectors among you.
Next Article
The Executive Selection: Perpétuel
Image credit: Perpétuel
Perpétuel Kuwait edition

Franchise Your Business

Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with one of our Franchise Advisors today and we’ll help you start building your franchise organization.
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Compromising of horological timepieces, vintage collectables, and rare objects, Perpétuel is a platform that’s made for the collectors among you. Thanks to a collaboration with New York-based watchmaker Hoffman, Perpétuel is currently showcasing a collection titled Khaleejuna Wahed (meaning “Our Gulf” in Arabic), which features 300 one-of-a-kind, limited edition watch designs catered for clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

Perpétuel Bahrain edition

With the collection featuring distinct colors for each country, the pieces are encased in 40mm stainless steel with a black aluminum bezel and a 20mm Italian-made Saffiano leather strap.

Perpétuel Oman edition

With an aim to be representative of the culture and heritage of the region, these luxury timepieces are being powered by the Seagull ST-1901 manual winding chronograph, with 37 hours power reserve. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Rolex's 2021 Explorer Collection

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cultivating Emotional Intelligence

3 CEO-Level Mindsets That Create Freedom and Financial Independence

Lifestyle

5 Psychology-Backed Hacks That Train Your Brain to Be More Innovative

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dunhill