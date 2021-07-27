Leadership Skills

How to Navigate Post-Covid In-Person Business Greetings

Some people are huggers; some people are not. How do you navigate business greetings in a post-Covid world when the social rules are not clear?
Next Article

Free Book Preview: Unstoppable

Get a glimpse of how to overcome the mental and physical fatigue that is standing between you and your full potential.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've seen many social posts with people extolling how they're excited to start having regular meetings again. Many of them add, "I'm a hugger and I can't wait to hug again."

This got me thinking: Is there a right way to great someone? 

There are many people, like me, who are not "huggers." We're just fine with a fist bump, high five, or a simple bow of appreciation and a smile.

I had a recent discussion with over 50 business owners, and here's what I learned. 

Related: 7 Tips for Stress-Free Networking

Three types of "new" greetings

Pre-covid, a pretty standard greeting was a handshake, especially in a business context among relative strangers. Some combined a gentle hug with an "air kiss."

Now that we're in a post-Covid world and all much more aware of germs, there are several nuanced ways to greet someone:

  • A big smile and nod of the head.
  • A big smile, a nod of the head, and clasping two hands together as many of my friends do who are from India.
  • Fist bumps seemed to be the dominant way of greeting at the height of Covid.

How do you make your preferred greeting known? 

I'm not a hugger and really prefer a fist bump. It's just easier, for a variety of reasons.

To be clear on how you wish to be greeted, you must initiate first.

I initiate a fist bump several steps before I'm in range to even touch someone. I make the first move to show the person my "fist of greeting."

Often times, this serves as an accepted signal to him or her that I wish to greet with a fist bump.

In a few instances, although I've initiated a "fist bump," some people either have not seen my fist or choose to ignore it and extend their hand to shake my hand.

In these scenarios, a fast game of "chicken" ensues.

If I stand my ground, often times the other person will get the message and relent, giving me a fist bump.

Or, I just put my hand down, and there's no hand greeting exchange. 

At times, I relent and give the person the greeting he or she wants.

Related: 12 Passive Aggressive Phrases that Can Destroy Your Business

How not to offend someone

There have been a few times when I really didn't want to shake someone's hand or hug him or her, but I didn't want to offend the person. Here's what's worked for me.

I find a big smile, firm verbal greeting and clasping my hands together gives most people a clear signal that I really don't wish to hug them or even shake their hands.

Most people will understand.

Related: 5 Techniques to Fully Develop Your Team Spirit

Your comfort and safety come first

Although it is a delicate dance, your safety and comfort do come first. Sure, you don't want to anger a long-lasting client or offend a coworker or team member. But you also don't want to put yourself last and go to work feeling uncomfortable.

Clear communication is also helpful.

Explain to people, especially those with whom you'll be working with, how you prefer to greet them. Most reasonable people will fully understand.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Manager and Improve Your Leadership Skills with This 50-Hour Training

Leadership Skills

Become a Better Business Leader With These Principles From Successful CEOs and Executive Coaches

Leadership Skills

Get Expert Coaching on Leading a Company Through a Crisis for $40