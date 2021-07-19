Uvi Health Raises $330,000 In A Pre-Seed Round

July 19, 2021 3 min read

Digital health startup for women Uvi Health announced on Monday that it has raised $330,000 in a pre-seed round of funding led by Titan Capital and other marquee groups of investors. The funding round saw participation from 9Unicorns, AngelList, and a clutch of angels, including Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth, Aarti Gill, and Mihir Gadani, founders of Oziva.

The company will utilize the funding to build a mobile platform and further scale up its PCOS program.

"Women form the backbone of any household and yet the only time their health is taken seriously in the family is when they are bearing a child. Outside of childbirth, every woman would face at least one reproductive health event in her life, which can manifest in the form of PCOS, endometriosis, sexual or pelvic health dysfunctions. The stigma associated with seeking care for these events is too high, and there are no affordable options that women can access discreetly without judgment. At Uvi Health, it's our mission to help women live a fulfilling life despite these disorders. We are grateful to have the backing of some great investors and entrepreneurs who have believed in us and have come on board to help further our vision and journey. Their support will accelerate our mission to a great deal," Mehak Malik, founder, and chief executive officer, Uvi Health.

Founded by Mehak Malik, Uvi Health simplifies the healthcare regime for women living with chronic, sexual, and reproductive health disorders by building science-backed programs. The company ensures its users get an end-to-end experience by bringing everything from diagnosis, specialist consults, and lifestyle modifications under one roof. Its plans are digitally delivered, affordable, and powered by a local network of highly vetted experts.

"With 75 per cent of India's health care infrastructure based in urban areas, there is a significant unmet need for women's healthcare. There are 220 million active internet women users in India, who are increasingly looking for online solutions for care. With its digital distribution model, Uvi Health will create a level playing field for women who are not able to access the best care due to geographic barriers. We are glad to partner with Mehak and her venture, Uvi Health," shared Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

“There is a sharp increase in lifestyle disorders that impact women’s fertility. PCOS, a hormonal disorder, affects 20 per cent of women in the reproductive age group in India today and can have serious chronic health implications for them later in life. There is a lot of misinformation and taboo around these issues. We are excited to see the impact that Uvi Health’s science-backed programs can make in a woman’s life through timely diagnosis and treatment of reproductive health concerns. Our best wishes to Mehak and her team,” added Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder, 9Unicorns.

Uvi Health is bringing more accountability and care in providing women with a holistic healthcare experience. Currently, over 4000 women are part of Uvi Health's online community on Instagram and Facebook handles. Besides this, the platform is actively strengthening the team and hiring across product & engineering, operations, marketing, and sales.