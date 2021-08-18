Confused by Bitcoin and Crypto? Help is on the way.

August 18, 2021 3 min read

Earlier this year, as the world was continuing to battle the pandemic, a unique thing started to happen. The famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin began to rise in value. And demand was primarily driven by hype. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and other ventures, was largely responsible for pumping the price of Bitcoin. His company had invested over a billion dollars into the cryptocurrency. Something did not seem right, so I decided to investigate further and found out that the world of cryptocurrency today can be a dirty place, where false demand is fueled by overinflating expectations.

I talked with my close contacts within financial and digital circles, including experts in the economy, financial gurus, credible investment fund managers, authors and other experts. I decided to take all these conversations and share them with the rest of the world. This led to the creation of the Bitcoin Dilemma Documentary. Fast forward a few months, I am pleased to announce the launch of the documentary, which features some truly incredible entrepreneurs, experts and thought leaders from across the world.

The purpose of the Bitcoin Dilemma is simply clarity. I want to call any false expectations from cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and help global audiences understand what phenomenon is currently occurring. Cryptocurrency is already in the news. Some countries are looking at banning them (many countries have banned cryptocurrency miners) and some are accepting them with open arms. What does this really mean and how does this impact us?

This and many other questions are currently troubling a huge part of the global population. In the past few years, I have met highly credible experts — and some Ponzi scheme creators — all of who have a justification behind what they do and what they suggest. As the world is (hopefully) coming out of a pandemic, we need clarity on where we are headed, where jobs are headed, where investments are headed, and what role and importance money holds in our lives.

When it comes to hard-earned savings, 401k accounts and other types of income, lots of people need guidance. You can really end up in a mess if you listen to a celebrity CEO who could potentially mislead you. Don't get me wrong. As a futurist, I love innovation and those thinkers who are changing the world, but we must make sure the truth is brought forward in all things. This will be of immense help for small businesses as we head into an e-commerce powered world and digital currencies may play a big part of that in the future.

The Bitcoin Dilemma documentary is set for release later this month. As we head into the last phase of the film, I'm pleased to see an overwhelming response from my broader community. Bitcoin Dilemma will be available on many different video platforms including YouTube, Vimeo and others. Watch the trailer.