Help Save Your Credit Score with Lexington Law's Credit Repair Service

July 21, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your credit report is one of the most important documents in your life. Whenever you try to rent an apartment, take out a loan or apply for a credit card, the lender checks your credit score to see if you're a reliable borrower. If you have a low credit score, few lenders will want to give you the money that you need to buy a car or house.

Many people don't realize that you don't need to file for bankruptcy to have a low credit score. A single late payment could drop your score by 100 points or more. You could try to repair your credit score on your own, but there's only so much you can do as an individual. And if you need a loan within the next few months, you don't have years to build up your credit score.

That's why Progrexion, Lexington Law and Credit.com’s credit repair service does the hard work for you. They challenge the negative items on your credit report and get as much removed as possible, giving your credit score a much-needed boost.

When you sign up with Progrexion, they'll evaluate your credit report to find negative items. Progrexion targets items that they could potentially challenge and eliminate from your report. Once they've reviewed your report, they'll contact credit agencies and creditors on your behalf to contest these items. Any questionable or inaccurate items fall off your record, boosting your credit score.

With more than 20 years in the business, Lexington Law and Credit.com have built a relationship with all three major credit bureaus. They know how to negotiate with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion to get inaccurate reports off your record. Progrexion also stays up-to-date on the latest consumer protection laws and uses legal precedent to ensure that everything on your record is 100 percent factual, the company says. If they can't back up their claims, the reports come off your record.

To view your credit report, sign up for a credit evaluation on the Progrexion website. You'll get your credit score, credit report summary and personalized service recommendations — all 100 percent free. If you haven't checked your credit score in a while, take this opportunity to see if your score has risen or dropped. You might have a few negative items on your report that you don't know about.

If you're interested, fill out the form on the website to get your free consultation. Progrexion will perform a soft credit check that won't affect your credit score. From there, you can decide if you want to buy a service tier.

After Progrexion cleans up your credit score, they'll offer tools and advice to help you maintain a good credit rating. Customers who invest in the PremierPlus service get identity protection, personal finance tools and other essentials. In other words, Lexington Law’s credit repair doesn't just boost your credit score — it gives you valuable tools so you don't find yourself in this situation again.

Visit Progrexion today to get started with a free credit consultation.