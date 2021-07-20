Mesh Raises $5 Mn In Funding Led By Sequoia Capital India's Surge

July 20, 2021 3 min read

People management platform Mesh, built for the future of work, on Tuesday announced $5 million in funding led by Surge, with participation from co-investors RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity, and Emles Venture Partners.

As companies expand and as more people continue to work remotely, teams tend to become more fragmented, making it difficult to achieve alignment. This makes it a challenge for leaders and managers to coordinate their team members when organizational priorities change. In turn, employees start disengaging because of a lack of visibility and recognition.

Founded in May 2020 and headquartered in San Jose USA, Mesh makes it easy for employees to actively collaborate with their employer in managing goals, receiving timely feedback, and advancing their careers.

“The future of work is flexible, distributed, and agile, yet many companies have retained traditional methods of managing employee performance and engagement. Mesh was built to ensure that companies today are equipped to manage a new-age workforce with agility,” said Gaurav Chaubey, co-founder, Mesh.

Mesh offers employees an ongoing sense of progress with an easy way to manage goals and OKRs, performance reviews, one-on-one check-ins, and pulse surveys. It even sends users personalized reminders to drive individual growth.

Since its launch, multiple companies and teams across five continents have used Mesh. Their clients include companies such as Cred, ShareChat, Gradeup, Pipefy, CleverTap, and Grant Thornton.

“Since implementing Mesh, it has saved us a lot of time during performance reviews and during ongoing check-ins. It is highly customizable and user-friendly, and the rollout was very efficient, even when our requirements varied from one part of the organization to the other,” added Siju Chacko, senior HR manager, ShareChat.

Mesh was founded by Gaurav Chaubey, Rahul Singh, and Saurabh Nangia. Gaurav has over 10 years of experience in human capital advisory and has delivered more than 300 performance and engagement projects for companies globally. Rahul and Saurabh have founded and scaled two other SaaS ventures. Their earlier venture TargetingMantra, a leading personalization, and marketing automation platform in Asia, was acquired by SnapDeal.

The funding of Mesh is led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and supported by co-investors RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity, Emles Venture Partners, and angel investors Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp chief business officer), Prasanna Sankar (co-founder, Rippling), as well as Munish Varma, Sumer Juneja and Vikas Agnihotri (Softbank partners).

Mesh is part of Surge’s fifth cohort of 23 companies that have developed new digital solutions to help companies and individuals work, live, and learn better in a rapidly evolving Southeast Asian landscape.