Would Your Business Benefit From Venture Capital?
Image credit: Teemu Paananen/Unsplash

With the rise of Silicon Valley and fast emergence of companies like Uber and Grubhub, it's easy to start thinking your business will make the next major venture capital splash. The numbers are not encouraging, however. Only 0.05 percent of small businesses ever get venture capital. That doesn't mean your business won't still be successful, but it's less likely that you'll get millions of dollars of venture capital investment unless your company has a shot at disrupting a major industry. If you feel like you have a chance at doing that, take a look at The 2021 Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist Startup Bundle, right now it's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $1600). 

With classes rated as high as 4.8/5 stars, this eight-course bundle includes 16 hours of training to help you reach the next step of your company's development. In the very first course, you'll get an introduction to the entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship journey from Matthew Rolnick, VP of Sales at Yaymaker and former Divisional Sales Manager at Groupon. Through this course, you'll learn some of the major pitfalls that business owners should avoid and get an idea of how to grow your business through tough times. You'll also learn how to think like an entrepreneur, discover body language and communication hacks to get your points across, and more.

From there, you'll delve into joint venture partnerships and venture capital. Joint ventures are mini-partnerships in which two or more individuals or businesses collaborate on a specific project by pooling resources, talents, time, and energy. Because two separate entities are working towards a common goal, joint ventures can be extremely productive, but also require constant oversight. You'll learn how to manage these ventures productively to grow efficiently. Plus, you'll understand if venture capital is right for your business, dive into the pros and cons of venture capital, and explore how to attract and engage with investors.

Learn how to take your business to the next level. Right now, The 2021 Entrepreneur Venture Capitalist Startup Bundle is on sale for just $39.99, a steep drop from its total value of $1600. 

Prices are subject to change.

