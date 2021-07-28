Learn How Google Analytics Can Help Your Company Thrive

July 28, 2021 2 min read

In the digital age, business is a numbers game as billions of people spend hours each day online shopping, browsing, watching, reading, and consuming. All of those people are potential revenue drivers for your business and it's imperative that you know precisely how your pages and sites are performing. That's why Google Analytics can be so valuable. GA offers a ton of valuable metrics to help you better understand and serve your audience.

This quick 5-course bundle will get you up to speed with everything you need to know about GA, regardless of how much experience you have with the platform. You'll get courses from experienced experts like Daragh Walsh (4.5/5 instructor rating) and Boot Camp Digital CEO Krista Neher, who has been a featured expert in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN, Wired Magazine, and more.

The beginner-friendly bundle starts with a wide scope, helping you create a Google Analytics account and start loading demo data from a real online store. You'll learn how to add filters to remove internal traffic, analyze real-time, audience, acquisition, and behavior reports, and take a deep dive into data with dimensions and segments. From there, you'll evolve your understanding of marketing analytics, learning important reporting concepts and developing a better understanding of your audience. You'll learn how to set up Google Ads campaigns to increase your site's visibility, explore audience behavior and conversions, and much more.

