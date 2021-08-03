Finance

How Do Wealthy People Get Away With Not Paying Their 'Fair Share' of Taxes?

They use a perfectly legal tactic. And one you may be able to use too.
Next Article

Free Book Preview Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of The Marks Group
home menu_book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just last month it was revealed from an investigation of IRS data by media platform ProPublica that — surprise, surprise — the wealthiest of the wealthy (Bezos, Buffet, Musk, etc.) did not pay their "fair share" of income taxes over the past 15 years. What do we mean by "fair share?"

The bipartisan Tax Foundation says that the average federal tax rate for all taxpayers, after you take into considerations deductions, credits and exemptions, was 13.3% in 2018.  Bezos, in 2017, paid no taxes. Elon Musk's "true" tax rate was about 3.4%, and Warren Buffet's was 0.1%, according to the ProPublica report. 

Because I'm a certified public accountant, people often ask me (usually after one or two beers): How can this be? How can these wealthy-beyond-belief men pay almost no taxes at all? They've got billions, right? Shouldn’t they be paying their “fair share?” 

These questions are certainly reasonablem but before we let our emotions take hold, let’s understand why they pay so much less taxes, relatively, than the rest of us. There are a few tricks that are used. But their biggest weapon is debt.

Related: How Did An 8-Year-Old Sell 32,000 Boxes Of Girl Scout Cookies?

Just because they have billions in the bank, it doesn’t mean those billions are taxable. When our stocks, mutual funds and investment accounts rise, we don't pay any taxes on those increases because they’re unrealized gains. We would pay taxes if we realized those gains by selling those assets. But most of us don't — at least not regularly. And neither do the very rich. So just because Bezos may add a few billion dollars to his wealth year over year, that money isn't income. Therefore, it's not taxable.

These assets provide a great way to avoid income tax because they can be used as collateral. And that's what these guys do. They borrow against their assets to fund their lifestyles. Just like unrealized gains aren't taxable, neither is debt. When a mortgage company gives you $300,000 to buy a house, that's not income. You owe that money. You don't pay taxes on it when you receive it.

So what the very wealthy do is borrow. Maybe it's a few millions bucks a year. That's a lot of money to you and me, but to a multi-billionaire, a few million bucks is not a big deal. In order to make their monthly debt payments, the wealthy oftentimes take a salary from their business. That salary is taxable. But again, it's a paltry sum compared to the increase in their overall wealth.

Does the debt ever get paid back? Maybe. It could be paid off at death (by then, who cares what the amount owed is?). But more than likely it's part of a trust that carries forward forever in the future to next generations.

This is something that more business owners should know about. Why? Because if we’re heading towards a potentially higher tax environment (as it seems that we are in 2022), maybe it makes sense to cut down our compensation and instead borrow on our assets to fund certain expenditures. Those assets could be our savings or it could be against the value of our companies. Then we could take less taxable compensation as a result.

I’m not saying we should go in over our heads. The key is keeping things relative. For Jeff Bezos, a few million a year borrowed is a very small part of his overall worth. That's not the case for most of us. But it's possible that, if you're worth a million or a few million dollars, then borrowing a hundred grand or so for a few years would help you reduce your tax bill in the same way. That's up to you.

Should the system change? Is it unfair? Should there be a “wealth tax?” That’s all up for discussion. But at least now you know why these people don't pay their "fair share."

Related: Why You Should Never Use Your Debit Card

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

The U.S. To Vote Bill Against Big Five Technology Monopoly Today

Finance

Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Inflation in 2021 Tied to Economic Reopening, Not a 1970s Repeat

Finance

Morgan Stanley Says “No” to Unvaccinated Clients and Staff At New York Premises