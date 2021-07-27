Creator-led Merchandise Platform ReDesyn Raises $300,000 In Pre-Series A Led By Anthill Ventures

July 27, 2021 3 min read

Mumbai-based creator-led merchandise platform, ReDesyn, announced on Tuesday to have raised $300,000 in a pre-Series A round from Anthill Ventures. Siliconroad VC, Letsventure, Paipal ventures, FAAD network, along with other angel investors also participated in the fundraising.

ReDesyn is building a merchandise just-in-time platform for influencers, designers, creators, and brands so that content creators can monetize their communities by selling their own branded merchandise line to their fans.

The fashiontech platform is backed up by India’s first end-to-end print-on-demand manufacturing system based in Mumbai, which reduces wastage by producing on-demand merchandise, removes stock storage and maintenance cost promotes inventory light model & increases the go-to-market pace for any content creator.

“ReDesyn is creating a print-on-demand merchandise monetization ecosystem for Indian content creators impacting millions of fans and their purchase behavior, which will become more personal, quick, and value-driven,” said Shikhar Vaidya, director, and co-founder, ReDesyn.

From a single designer to 5000 content creators today, ReDesyn aims to become India’s favorite and biggest creator merchandise platform. It takes 3 steps to create and launch your merchandise on ReDesyn with no upfront cost and immediate go-to-market.

“Redesyn is an enabler that unlocks latent revenue potential for brands and influencers in a frictionless manner. Influencers can monetize their own follower base and strengthen their brand without the need for an internal team, all within a week. This investment is in line with our consumer enablement thesis and we’re bullish on such startups that enable wider wealth creation,” shared Kabir Kochhar, partner, Anthill Ventures.

The platform will offer exclusive tools and features to influencers and content creators that will make their brand launch easy, reliable, personalized, and quick.

“Creators are now new large businesses forming the center of the passion economy. Fans engage with their favorite influencers more than anything on the internet. Merchandise will add more value to the content of the creator,” noted Smriti Dubey, co-Founder, ReDesyn.

According to the founders, the top four sectors of content creators engaging via ReDesyn are YouTubers, graphic designers/illustrators, actors, and popular faces from the entertainment industry.

The platform is loved by many celebrities and influencers who often wear and are spotted in creator merchandise and drive organic customer engagement through community marketing, supporting Indian content creators and their work. Ranveer Singh, Rochelle Rao, Siddharth Malhotra, Neha Kakkar, Govinda, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Adah Sharma, Maanvi Gagroo, Eisha Chopra, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Purswani, Krissann Barretto, Benny Dayal, Sumeet Vyas, Sana Khan, Sreeramchandra to name a few.

“ReDesyn aspires to lead the Indian passion economy with launching over 10,000 exclusive content creators monetizing their content by selling merchandise to their fans, using the platform and its tools to the maximum.” Dubey added.