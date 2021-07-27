Digital Mediatech Startup NewsReach Raises $300,000 From JITO Angel Network And Others

July 27, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NewsReach, a digital mediatech startup, has recently announced to have raised $300,000. The Seed funding round was led by existing investor JITO Angel Network in participation with ShuruUp Ventures and FAAD Network. A consortium of angel investors like Ajeet Singh B Khurana, Siddharth Ladsariya, Gopinath Latpate, Sharan Pawan Aggarwal, and Shankha Bannerjee also took part in this funding round.

NewsReach will use the funding for tech innovation, hiring new talents, and expansion into multiple states.

“JITO Angel Network is a strong believer in helping rural and semi-urban parts of India go digital. With its investment in NewsReach, it furthermore strengthens its hold in the publishing and media sector. We believe that the strong founding team backing the company has the zeal and skillsets to empower small and medium-sized publishers and give them an opportunity to scale,” said Pooja Mehta, chief information officer, JITO Angel Network.

Founded in 2018 by Darshan Shah and Soniya Kundnani, NewsReach is based in Ahmedabad. NewsReach is creating a news ecosystem 2.0 of original and hyper-local content by empowering the offline local news publishers and reporters to go online. The aim is to digitize, facilitate and provide a single platform SaaS and marketplace for the news media landscape.

“We are fortunate to be oversubscribed in this round and have secured the funding required for technology building and expansion. NewsReach is innovating the way content is handled in the traditional news ecosystem. With a proprietary developed content marketplace and online publication system for publishers in a DIY SaaS model, we are democratizing the way news media operated for decades,” added Soniya Kundnani, co-founder, NewsReach.

NewsReach earlier raised $150,000 pre-Seed funding last year. It is also backed by investors such as CIIE Initiative startup Oasis, USA-based venture firm, Omnivore VC’s managing partner, etc.