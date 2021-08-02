Here's Why Not Being on TikTok Is a Huge Mistake

August 2, 2021 5 min read

It seems a new social-media app redefines the way people interact online every decade. TikTok is taking over, and while many love it, some see it as a waste of time. However, no one can deny its popularity. The platform offers a unique way to create and spread ideas, and today it’s the seventh-largest social network in the world.

This means TikTok is a fertile ground for paid advertising and organic reach.

Despite TikTok’s popularity, many brands are hesitant to advertise on the platform because they assume that that only Gen Z users are on TikTok or that their business won’t fit on the platform.

Let’s tackle those assumptions.

Only Gen Z users are on TikTok

While many of the content creators on TikTok are Gen Z (ages 16 to 24), not everyone is — only 41% of users actually fall within that age range. The other 59% are millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers.

My business doesn’t fit on the platform

Some brands wrongly assume advertising on TikTok isn’t worth it. These organizations typically don’t understand the platform. Thankfully, it's not difficult to set up, initiate and track TikTok performance or ad campaigns. The social network prioritizes simplicity and provides many resources to help businesses get started.

And if you explore TikTok, you’ll find various brands advertising on the platform in industries such as streaming, clothing, ecommerce, mobile apps and beauty. The key to success is to get creative with how you spread your message and execute it flawlessly.

Notable TikTok stats you shouldn’t ignore

Over 2 billion users have downloaded TikTok. According to court filings, TikTok reached 2 billion global downloads in August 2020. The company was also the most downloaded app that year.

TikTok is available in more than 200 countries . Despite bans from some countries, TikTok added 50 additional countries to its service map last year, spreading to more than 200 nations.

About 50 million active TikTok users are from the United States. Considering that the app debuted in 2017, that’s some rapid growth.

Android users in the states spend more time on TikTok than YouTube. This is according to research from App Annie’s 2021 State of Mobile Report. It revealed that users with Android devices spend an average of 24.5 hours per month on TikTok. For YouTube, it’s 22 hours on average.

Ads with the highest CTR on TikTok have upfront messaging. Research by TikTok found advertisements that show a product or message in the first three seconds get more clicks (more than 63%).

Getting started with TikTok

Before reading this article, you were probably thinking about adding TikTok to your social-media strategy. So maybe now you’re ready to take the next step. If so, here’s how to get started.

The first things to consider are your brand and audience. While TikTok will be a good fit for most companies, it won't be for some. Nevertheless, many businesses have found success marketing on the social network.

Further, be aware that random brand moments tend to occur on TikTok. For example, Fleetwood Mac plays and Ocean Spray sales skyrocketed when Nathan Apodaca kickstarted the #DreamsChallenge. Similarly, TikToker, John Casterline, accidentally purchased one of Arby’s menus, thinking it was a flatscreen TV. As a result, the company is getting some fantastic exposure.

Creating your TikTok business profile

TikTok has a business hub and allows brands to create business accounts on the network. A business account lets you add more information to your profile, such as your website address. It also gives you access to real-time audience insights.

Use the following steps to set up your business account:

Download the app.

Create an account or signup using your Google, Twitter or Facebook account.

Tap “Me” located on the lower right corner of the app.

Tap the hamburger-looking icon at the top right, and then tap "Manage Account." From there, you can tap "Switch to Business Account" under Accounts Control.

Once you have a business profile, the next step is to create a TikTok ads manager account. That is important if you plan to run ads on TikTok and super easy to do on the site.

TikTok is only going to get more effective from here in terms of audience growth and innovation. The platform is still young, and at its current growth rate, brands that hop on the network now will see the most benefits.