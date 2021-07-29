Victor Smushkevich
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Tested Media
Victor Smushkevich is the CEO of Tested Media, an award-winning full-service digital-marketing agency that specializes in driving targeted customers.
Follow Victor Smushkevich on Social
Latest
Here's Why Not Being on TikTok Is a Huge Mistake
If you think TikTok is just for Gen Z, think again. Here's how to use the platform to your business's advantage.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jared Easley
VP of Content and Community
-
Randy Garn
Investor / Entrepreneur
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Laura Perkes
Publicist
-
Elliot Rabinovich
AVNET Professor of Supply Chain Management
-
Kim Walsh Phillips
Founder of Powerful Professionals
-
Avi Levine
VP Star Funding, Inc.