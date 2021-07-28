L4o.in Raises Seed Round Led By IAN

July 28, 2021 3 min read

L4o.in, edtech platform in vernacular (regional languages) ensuring employability and enabling learners to become job-ready in the global world, announced on Wednesday to have raised an undisclosed Seed funding. The round was led by IAN, with participation from other angel investors including Pawan Kumar Garg, Umesh Prasad, Mrinal Didige, Mohiddin Shaik, Charan Babu, and Aman Manoj Tekriwal.

L4o.in, is raising funds for further development of its cutting-edge tech product, courses and expand into newer markets.

“Young graduates, who are preparing for government exams and bank exams, are not skilled enough to get a job. There is another problem, almost all the Edtech platforms provide content in the English language and no platform is focusing on vernacular space. So, our vision is to eradicate these gaps as a reason for large-scale unemployment. We believe that education should be outcome-based and that’s what we aim to build through our platform. We are offering high-quality courses in every Indian language possible and skilling graduates, with a 100 per cent job guarantee. At L4o.in, we are creating an ecosystem that will ensure that everyone can earn their livelihood in this global economy. We are thankful to have received the funding from IAN and other marquee investors and are looking forward to developing more cutting-edge products and courses soon,” said Kamal Kant Gupta, co-founder, L4o.in.

Currently, the edtech platform is solving the problem of unemployment among young graduates, who despite having college degrees, need reskilling and upskilling to qualify for newer positions in the global job market. It is offering high-quality content and training in regional languages, thereby ensuring a 100 per cent job guarantee.

The platform is already offering content and training in Hindi (Hinglish) specific regions of India. These include Rajasthan, UP, MP, Uttarakhand, NCR, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

“Employability is a very big challenge amongst tier-II/III and rural youth in India. That, however, presents a major opportunity and Learn4o is aiming to position itself in this exciting space. We are delighted to support this venture with a great team of founders and strongly believe that they will create a significant impact in creating millions of jobs in small-town India,” added Pradeep Jai Singh, lead investor, IAN.

Going forward, the edtech platform will expand to other regions of India and include more regional languages on its platform, thereby substantially improving graduate employability.