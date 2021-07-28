Entrepreneur Events

Entrepreneurs Assemble: Propelify Unites Those Who Propel Ideas Into Action

The best choice you'll make coming into our post-pandemic world is getting your free ticket to Propelify, a massive two-day festival Oct 6-7 in Jersey City, designed for and produced by entrepreneurs.
Image credit: TechUnited

Founder, Propelify.com / NJ Tech Meetup
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Propelify is an Innovation Festival focused on uniting innovators for talks, tech, exhibitors, drones, investors, and fun. Propelify will take place October 6-7 overlooking the New York City skyline from Jersey City, NJ, with a jam-packed agenda from morning to night, each day.

Attendees are invited to get inspired from 80+ amazing speakers, connect with startups and investors, hire and be hired. Propelify is offering an experience unlike any other – including startup challenges giving away $100K, investor speed dating, immersive activations, music, and much more. 

Get your free ticket with code: EntrepreneurPropels

An influential class of keynote speakers has also joined Propelify – all focused on innovation and being ‘the first’ at what they do best. Propelify is uniting leaders and disrupters to share their insights on tech and entrepreneurship challenges.

“As one of the world's largest tech events, we're excited to be hosting Propelify back in person and to showcase people and companies who propel ideas into action. With our wide range of partners ranging from companies big and small, we all see how technology is inventing the future. For entrepreneurs who want to build their companies faster and smarter, Propelify is the place for you. For investors, who want early access to the deals they'll read about later in headlines, we'll see you there.  And for larger companies and innovators who want a front row seat to the innovations that will disrupt their industry, Propelify must not be missed.” said Aaron Price, CEO and founder of Propelify.

List of keynote speakers include:

  • Sampath Sowmynarayan, CRO, Verizon
  • David Meltzer, Co-founder, Sports 1 Marketing
  • Rebecca Price, Operating Partner, Primary Venture Partners
  • Alex Mashinsky, Founder & CEO, Celsius Network
  • Saeju Jeong, CEO & Co-Founder, Noom
  • Julie Samuels, Executive Director, Tech:NYC
  • James Altucher, Entrepreneur & Angel Investor, Choose Yourself Media
  • Bradley Tusk, CEO & Co-Founder, Tusk Ventures
  • Chieh Huang, CEO, Boxed

