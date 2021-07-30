SP Robotic Works Raises $3 Mn Series A Funding Led By Mount Judi India Growth Fund

July 30, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based edutainment startup, SP Robotic Works, on Friday announced to have raised $3 million in Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund. The funding round witnessed additional participation from BCCL and its existing investors Indian Angel Network and multiple renowned angel investors like Ajai Chowdhry (HCL), Raman Roy (Quatrro), etc.

The funds raised will be used to strengthen and amplify the company's user base and expand the product portfolio.

SP Robotic Works, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) company founded by Sneha Priya and Pranavan, raised their first Seed investment in 2016 to create a revolutionary breakthrough in the edtech sector with their AI-based learning platform called ‘SPARKY’. The company uses its pedagogy of learning, build and collaboration to engage its students in robotics, drone, and coding technologies today, and plans to foray into Math and Science with this Series A Funding. SPRW also plans to utilize this funding for talent acquisition in order to expand its current team strength to 150.

In addition to its online presence in 14 countries like Australia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand, and Mauritius, etc, the company has an omnichannel presence through its STEM experience and collaboration centres, called SP Robotics Maker Lab, present at over 75 locations across 27 cities in India, the AI-enabled platform, guides every student individually providing a gamified learning experience with rich animations, real-time concepts and interactive questions highlighting real-time progress of the students along with their practical experiments. Their partnership with market leaders such as Unity and DJI in each domain adds credibility and ensures the quality of content. Every course and kit is accredited by STEM.org, a US-based accreditation firm.

“SP Robotic Works believes in building a scalable and highly qualitative platform that can enable practical learning of concepts in a fun way. As a means to scale with quality, we developed SPARKY which today teaches all our customers in a personalized manner – the best teacher for every student. The aim is to encourage children to develop a liking for the practical aspect of concepts that will enable a boost in their cognitive, problem solving, and logical thinking skills. The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights and diversify our product portfolio and strengthen our user base,” said Sneha Priya, co-founder, and chief executive officer, SP Robotic Works.

SP Robotic Works has an active online community of students in the age group bracket of 7 to 17 with skills in robotics, drones, IoT, AI, virtual reality (VR), and other next-generation STEM and coding technologies.

“The SP Robotic Works team has a deep understanding of the edtech landscape in India and has created a revolutionary learning platform with their AI-based teacher – ‘SPARKY’ to provide a personalized gamified learning experience to each of its students. Its Maker Lab network across India perfectly complements its AI-based teaching platform – ‘SPARKY’, setting the base for strong penetration and growth. We appreciate the practical and hands-on learning pedagogical approach at affordable fees, which enable more children to enjoy during the learning process,” shared Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, general partner, Mount Judi India Growth Fund, and incoming board member, SPRW.

“SP Robotics is all about bringing the problem-solving ability to students. After accomplishing that very well, this fundraise is to make them enjoy science and math as well as they did with ranger and codey. I'm very glad supporting SPRW journey as Sneha Priya and Pranavan push the EdTech space into the next orbit" Says Nagaraja Prakasam, IAN lead investor, and incoming board member also the Founder Chairman of Native lead Foundation that co-invests in this round,” added Naga Prakasam, lead angel investor, Indian Angel Network.

With the new investment of $3 million in Series A funding, SP Robotic Works stands at a total of $4 investment throughout Seed, Pre-Series A and Series A funding round with marquee angel networks on its cap table consisting of Indian Angel Network, The Chennai Angels, Native Angel Network and Malabar Angel Network.