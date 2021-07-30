3SC Raises $15 Mn In Series B Funding Led By GEF Capital

July 30, 2021 3 min read

Gurugram-based 3SC (SS Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd), a next-gen supply chain planning and logistics company, announced on Friday that it has raised $15 million in Series B funding led by GEF Capital’s South Asia Fund. Prior to this, the company raised angel funding in 2013-14.

The fundraise will be used to scale 3SC’s domestic business and augment its geographical reach further across Europe and Southeast Asia. The company plans to strengthen its existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) and analytics-as-a-service (AaaS)-based SCM solutions through both organic and inorganic routes.

"This investment round is testament to the incredible work our team is doing to help our customers drive efficiencies,” said Lalit Das, founder, and chief executive officer, 3SC.

“With strong industry tailwinds towards digitization and our capitalized balance sheet, we are poised to grow threefold in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth,” Das added.

Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das and Sarita Das, 3SC is a leading integrated supply chain service provider and offers Supply Chain Analytics solutions to blue-chip clientele across pharma/healthcare, industrials, FMCD, FMCG, and e-commerce industries. The company’s efficient execution solutions and proprietary technology stack, developed using advanced analytics and AI/ML tools, helps in orchestrating complex supply chains while driving compelling ROIs for its diverse customer base in India and Europe.

“With the onset of Covid, the global SCM industry is ripe for modernization, and 3SC is uniquely positioned as an end-to-end Execution plus Analytics service provider suited for customers of all scale and size. 3SC’s smart logistics solutions also play a crucial role in the decarbonization of the transportation sector, which contributes more than a quarter of all energy-related GHG emissions. We are very excited to partner with 3SC in its journey towards sustainable value creation,” added Raj Pai, managing partner, GEF Capital Partners.

3SC provides a comprehensive range of tech-enabled end-to-end supply chain solutions in planning, distribution, control tower, and 4PL services leveraging AI/ML, analytics, and digital technologies. Their product/service offerings have powered many organizations and helped propel their digital transformation journey by achieving industry-leading business outcomes in operational excellence, cost leadership, sustainability measures, and productivity gains, the company shared

In addition to increasing visibility, responsiveness, and resilience in the client’s supply chain, 3SC also helps in the significant reduction of GHG emissions in supply chains by leveraging its sophisticated technology and analytics offerings.