The Executive Selection: Vilebrequin

Want to look your best as you take off for a break this summer? Check out luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin's newest collection.
Image credit: Vilebrequin

Want to look your best as you take off for a break this summer? Well then, check out luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin’s newest collection, which is also a celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Source: Vilebrequin

To mark this momentous occasion, the brand has unveiled a collection of 50 swimsuits to represent every year from 1971 to 2021. Featuring everything from pop prints to flashy florals, the collection is an ode to the timelessness of holidays by the sea. 

