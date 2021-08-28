Why You Should Hire a Professional Writer to Boost Your Business

August 28, 2021 4 min read

Since March of 2020, almost all businesses have had to transition to an online model. To survive the pandemic and the related lockdown restrictions, it has become necessary to provide an online channel to customers. More than ever, your website content and product descriptions are playing the role of your primary sales pitch. The content on your website now decides whether your potential customer will connect with you or bounce back.

Professional writers can strike that perfect balance between information and inspiration while drafting content. They write to inform, engage and encourage consumers to act, and in doing so, help bolster your business. The best of them can curate content that adheres to your branding message and establishes you as a thought leader in your respective industry.

Professional writers can help you establish an online presence through proper branding and the capturing of customer attention. During a product search, when you find the same product everywhere, you start skimming through websites. But during the same search, if you find a unique product variant with exceptional quality or promised outcomes in the description or comment section, you stick to that product. Well-written content persuades readers to take action and increase sales.

Use professional content to strengthen your brand

Online platforms are the most cost-effective marketing channels. Through them, you can easily reach millions of potential customers and influence their product and service selections. Online platforms offer the ease of feedback, reviews, testimonials, and share-ability. With these inputs, buyers decide where they will spend next. From reviews about your product or services to testimonials on your website, everything influences the potential customer’s decision. Expert content writers play an essential role in drafting content that clicks with the customer as to why they should reach out to you and the value proposition on associating with your business.

High-quality content and frequency will keep readers engaged

Your website and other online platforms offer you an opportunity to build and maintain a relationship with your existing and future customers. You are no longer meeting them in person to understand them and their interests. Now, content plays a more critical role than ever, so your content needs to be unique and engaging. It should make your reader think and also provide them the answers they seek.

The frequency and quality of your content are equally important. You need to publish unique content regularly to make your customers repeat visitors to your website. Professional writers have the acumen to analyze what customers want to read and where they will click next.

Well-crafted writing will increase leads

Content that showcases you as an expert in your industry builds confidence in your ability with potential customers. Consider a situation where a potential customer has a finance problem and they turn to Google for a case study. While searching, they hit a blog where they find the answer to their accounting problems. The blog that they read influences them to think about whether they can outsource their needs. They discover that the website they are visiting is an accounting firm. They leave a query and receive a callback, and now, the accounting firm has a substantial lead on the line.

The blog that shifted their thoughts from finding a solution to outsourcing the job was well-crafted content. You need to build and regularly post such content to establish your brand as an industry thought leader.

Do I hire a professional writer or outsource content creation?

Depending on the size of your company and content needs, you can choose to hire a full-time writer or outsource projects to a professional writer. While a full-time writer will be available to you on call, there are costs involved like HR, insurance, office, application licenses, etc. This is where outsourcing content can be more cost-effective.

Content writing firms charge you based on the services you pick. The transaction with them will require you to explain your needs, agree to the charges and turnaround time, view the draft content, get the necessary edits done before providing sign-off on the output and making the payment. So unless you have a large firm with a heavy content requirement, outsourcing content writing can save you a lot of time and a lot of money.

Professional writers offer multiple content services, including website content, blog writing, digital marketing content, social media content, SEO content, and other content on demand. So, whether it is a 140 character tweet or a 1000 word blog, they can deliver your message effectively while saving you time for all of the other work that growing a business requires.

