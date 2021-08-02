Colive Partners With Furnishing Company Nilkamal

August 2, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based technology-enabled rental accommodation provider Colive, on Monday, announced to have joined hands with furnishing company Nilkamal, for transforming its co-living properties into hybrid-living accommodations.

“Remote working is made even harder for the young professionals who are struggling to get high speed secured Wi-Fi and 24x7 power back up at their home town in say Saharanpur, UP with no guarantee that it won’t break down in the middle of your important zoom meeting & the hassle of maintenance efforts and loss of important time. Hence, to help people cope with the redefined work culture in a post-pandemic world, Hybrid Living equips you with facilities that are both cost-effective and increase work efficiency. These include a proper formal working atmosphere, reliable round-the-clock-power backup, strong Wi-Fi network, and dedicated conference rooms to conduct meetings,” commented Suresh Rangarajan, founder, and chief executive officer, Colive.

Through this transformation, Colive aims to enhance its customers’ living experience with plug-and-play homes that provide a hybrid working environment. The company has also launched a unique concept ‘Bid4Bed,’ wherein prospective tenants will select a property, based on their location and sharing preference and simply place a bid/offer that suits his/her pocket conveniently reducing the traditional long negotiation conversations making the whole process complicated and unorganized. Alternatively, they can opt-out of the bidding process and receive a refund on the initial amount. The customer can bid either by property or by location basis the price trends in a micro-market which will be visible for him/her to make an informed decision. The bids will be notified to all the properties managers and accepted on a first cum basis. This reduces the scope of human error and brings in full proof transparency now the sales executive just needs to ask the customer to make a bid and no need to prove the price point, the platform shared.

“As technology gets smarter, so must users. The current market is dominated by the demands of buyers, the supply is abundant and available at a single click. It is easy to compare options and find the right deal. We have received more than 2,000 bids until now under Bid4bed for hybrid living properties and have observed an uptick of 60 per cent in reservations at Colive since bidding has been implemented,” Rangarajan added.

Colive aims to implement a transparent protocol that extends across PGs, co-living spaces, hostels, and housing in general where the end-user retains maximum choice with maximum control.