ChefKart Raises $300,000 Pre-Seed Funding From Titan Capital, Pravega Ventures, Lead Angels And Others

August 2, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ChefKart, an end-to-end kitchen aide, has announced on Monday to have raised a $300,000 pre-Seed round of funding from Titan Capital, Lead Angels, Pravega Ventures, Manyavar Family Office (Ravi Modi), Vipul Allawadhi (Kutumbh), Puja Vijayvargiya.

"ChefKart has served over 500 customers even during COVID times and managed to grow 50 per cent m-o-m. Since its inception, we have onboarded 2200 service professionals covering almost the entire Gurugram. People see COVID as an opportunity loss but it has proved to be a blessing in disguise for us as people have realized the importance of home-cooked food. I believe we have the right set of investors who betted on the right set of people to solve the daily problem of managing a kitchen. We are onto creating something unique and big just like Uber and Urban Company, and this is just the beginning of our journey. And with Urban Company entering into this market, our journey became a lot more interesting given the large market size," said Vaibhav Gupta, chief executive officer, and co-founder, ChefKart.

The startup will use the funds to develop a product that can help users manage end-to-end kitchen needs, upskilling and training of cooks to make them more professionals, acquiring more customers and chefs on the platform, and scaling up the business in Noida.

"People spend a minimum of 2 hours every day on food - planning their meals, buying groceries, cooking food or managing their home-chefs. With time, lesser people will cook their own meals and rely on someone to prepare it. Nothing can beat the taste, economics, and nutrition of home-cooked food. What ChefKart is solving is the need of the hour and this service industry is really big, think global. With the product they envision, it is going to be an interesting journey with the team," commented Mukul Singhal, partner, Pravega Ventures.

ChefKart fills the gap by providing trained and verified home cooks who create perfectly hygienic meals suited best to your taste at the comfort of your palms. With a vision to operate and manage millions of kitchens across the globe, ChefKart is providing at-home cooking services in a way that has never been experienced before. And it doesn’t end here, they have big plans for evolving the way kitchen space is managed today.

“We believe ChefKart has identified a substantial and promising segment of the food industry and tackled a major problem of working professionals living away from their homes who deserve better value for their money. ChefKart is streamlining an essential service industry and the team has shown extensive growth in the past year. Their approach towards solving the problem is extraordinary and we know this will become global. ChefKart is a great addition to our investment portfolio, and we are looking forward to working with the team," added Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

ChefKart is a platform that is creating a close-knit ecosystem catering to all the kitchen needs and is creating a clear value add for both its customers and chefs by organizing the cooking sector, the platform shared.