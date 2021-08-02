Perfect Cardio Picks for the Rainy Season

August 2, 2021 2 min read

The rainy season is perfect for a hot cup of tea or cuddling up with a movie. Who knew it could be the perfect workout partner. Now, that’s something you won’t hear too often! A cold shower actually boosts immunity and is great for your metabolism. Rains prove to be a natural cold shower for your health. Of course, other than the first few showers

of rain that washes out the dirt.

Here are some workout/cardio picks that you can carry on in the rainy season as well. You can be assured of the same or even added health benefits with these:

1. Run

Well, running has always been the perfect cardio partner even for beginners. And guess what? You can run in the rain. Well, needless to say, you’d need waterproof gear and waterproof earphones if you listen to music. A quick run in the rain can be stimulating. Don’t overdo the drenching in the water part or you would fall sick!

2. Burpees

Burpees are your squat thrust with an in-between stand and several reps. If you ask me, they’re hard enough to do without the pitter-patter of rain. You can try these to add a little bit of resistance to your otherwise good enough workout!

3. Push-Ups

Push-ups are great for the full body. A full-body workout and a great cardio session can be in store with a little bit of rain to give you more strength-friction to work with. Make sure you have a steady surface. Don’t slip and fall on your face!

4. Squats

Squats are actually the perfect pick for the rains. You don’t touch much of your body to the ground, yet your balance and strength can be tested well. For a rainy day, you can actually try different versions of squats to make it more fun.

5. Skip

What? How do you skip in water? Well, as long as you don’t do it in a puddle, skipping can be good cardio without covering much distance in the mud. The water in the air can be your added workout resistance with a fresh pitter-patter to boost your immunity as well!