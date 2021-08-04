Stocks

Is VIZIO Headed for a Breakdown?

A support level has formed in the chart of VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO). The stock has repeatedly bounced on top of that key level and appears to be fall...
Next Article
Is VIZIO Headed for a Breakdown?
Image credit: shutterstock.com - StockNews

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on StockNews
 A support level has formed in the chart of VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO). The stock has repeatedly bounced on top of that key level and appears to be falling back down to that support again. If the stock falls through the support level, a breakout could soon occur.

VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO) operates two distinct integrated businesses: Device and Platform+. Through Device business, it offers a range of high-performance Smart TVs designed to address specific consumer preferences, as well as a portfolio of soundbars that deliver immersive audio experiences.

The company has been gaining on strong sales of its high-quality Smart TVs and premium soundbars. VZIO also launched numerous successful ad campaigns on America’s top TV networks. This led to the company surpassing 11.2M addressable TVs across the U.S. for its platform business.

The company has a current ratio of 1.4, which indicates it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term debt. Management is also quite efficient with a return on equity of 30.9%. While sales are expected to rise up 4.1% over the next year, EBITDA is expected to fall 41.9%. VZIO is also reporting earnings today, so keep an eye out for that.

The stock appears overvalued with a trailing P/E of 41.92 and a forward P/E of 51.28. VZIO stock has shown mixed performance since April and has recently been trending downward as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 6-month chart of VZIO below with added notations:

Chart of VZIO provided by TradingView

After IPOing earlier in the year, VZIO has repeatedly bounced on top of a key level of support at $21 (green). The stock appears to be falling back down to that support again, and another rally could start from there. However, a break of $21 could mean much lower prices for the stock.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

If the stock were to break below the support, a trader could enter a short position under $21 with a protective stop placed above the $21 level.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

VZIO shares were trading at $21.52 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.14 (-0.65%). Year-to-date, VZIO has gained 12.67%, versus a 18.38% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

More...

The post Is VIZIO Headed for a Breakdown? appeared first on StockNews.com
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs