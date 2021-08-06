Chiratae Ventures Closes Fund IV At $337 Mn

August 6, 2021 2 min read

Chiratae Ventures announced on Friday the closing of its fourth fund at $337 million, oversubscribed by 25 per cent.

Chiratae Ventures is backed by marquee global and Indian investors. Over half of Fund IV is from Indian investors including family offices and industrial families from India. Global investors include those from the US, the UK, Europe, Japan, and Singapore. Chiratae Venture Funds are ESG compliant.

With a cumulative AUM of approximately $950 million, Chiratae Ventures has invested in more than 100 deals since its inception in 2006, delivered 2 IPOs, 4 unicorns while completing 38 exits with a record 8 consecutive years of capital distributions to investors. CloudCherry, Flipkart, Manthan, Myntra, Newgen, PlaySimple, and Xpressbees are some of the portfolio companies that have been fully exited. Today 40 per cent of the early-stage tech VC’s portfolio has scaled globally to more than 35 countries. Chiratae Portfolio has filed a total of over 120 patents, with 27 of these granted, the company said.

“We are pleased to continue to back stellar Indian entrepreneurs in technology startups assisting them to grow to dominant leaders in India and globally. It is a testimony to the startup ecosystem in India and high-quality tech entrepreneurs. We have the backing of Marquee Global and Indian Investors repeatedly. Chiratae has delivered stellar exits including a recent 43-time return from PlaySimple,” said Sudhir Sethi, founder, and chairman, Chiratae Ventures.

Chiratae Ventures has backed homegrown unicorns such as FirstCry, Flipkart, Lenskart, and Policybazaar. PolicyBazaar just filed its DRHP. Its portfolio also includes Tech leaders such as Agrostar, Bizongo, Bounce, Cropin, Curefit, Emotix, GoMechanic, HealthifyMe, PlayShifu, Pyxis, Uniphore, and Vayana, among others.

“We are seeing over 3000 new companies every year. This number will increase further as India grows to a $5 trillion economy. Indian Insurance companies have also now backed us which is a game-changer for us,” commented TC Meenakshisundaram, founder and managing director, Chiratae Ventures.

The platform continues to focus on investing in startups with technology at the core, irrespective of end-use applications such as but not only limited to consumertech, enterprisetech/SaaS, fintech, healthtech, deeptech, edtech, agritech, etc.