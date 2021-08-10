Domino's Is Randomly Surprising Customers With $50 Million of Free Food: "It's My Lucky Day"

August 10, 2021 4 min read

If you’ve ever ordered delivery from an app or online, it isn’t surprising to realize you’ve been hit with astronomical delivery fees.

In the wake of the pandemic, many companies have also begun charging Covid recovery or Covid-related fees for services as staff and food shortages sweep the nation.

But in an effort to counteract that, one fast-food chain is opting to dole out the opposite of fees by offering "frees."

Domino’s Pizza [DPZ] announced the rollout of its “surprise frees” initiative, which will reward customers at random with free menu items added on to their orders, including hand tossed and handmade pan pizzas, the cult-favorite cheesy bread, chocolate lava crunch cakes and boneless chicken.

The promotion will run through November 21 of this year and will total up to $50 million in free food distributed among over five million food items.

"Unlike many third-party food delivery apps, Domino's provides customers with one straightforward delivery fee, because we know that's what customers want and deserve,” Russell Weiner, chief operations officer and president of Domino's U.S., said in a statement. “There are no hidden city or service fees with Domino's, as we've been working to provide the best delivery experience at the best value to customers for more than 60 years, and that's not stopping any time soon."

It seems as though the freebies have already begun being delivered, as many took to social media to share their surprises with the masses.

Order some @dominos and got a surprise free pizza! pic.twitter.com/k6vW3NmmWN — hannah (@horozons) August 10, 2021

Aye i guess its my lucky day thanks @dominos for the free pizza pic.twitter.com/YvEUcmG4MQ — Mundo (@Raymundo_10) August 8, 2021

Ordered dominos for the lava cakes and got a free little pizza so my dad and I had a surprise feast it hit the spot and dad reminisced on packing my lunches for me when I was in daycare — Hydra (@hydrales) August 8, 2021

Order Wings & 2 Pizzas.... Domino's added a 3rd for FREE. Thanks @dominos pic.twitter.com/dIZAcBWPJk — Angel (Charisma) (@angelle143) August 6, 2021

I got free food from Dominos and that made me happy. — TOSISMAGUILL (@tosismaguill) August 4, 2021

@dominos Thanks for the surprise free pizza pic.twitter.com/NRO6Vucwv5 — Mike SP (@Slaytino69) August 9, 2021

Dominos sent me a surprise free pizza with my order today pic.twitter.com/mduPJ4utK8 — taurus moon mama (@motherof_pearle) August 5, 2021

What the heck @Dominos?? Surprise free food? Love the concept, but was sweating bullets we'd end up with a third pizza. Thankfully, it was lava cakes. pic.twitter.com/mzUOBGdwM5 — Katie Windham (@katertoter) August 9, 2021

still can't believe I got free chicken nugs yesterday from @dominos ya'll are AMAZING — badgal lala (@medusafighter) August 9, 2021

I wish I took pics but me and my wife ordered $19 worth of dominoes and we got a free medium pizza with our order. It was and online delivery order and when the driver came we thought it was the wrong order but she told us what was going on. Thanks @dominos — Chandler Joyce (@Chandlerjoyce44) August 8, 2021

All customers who order online are eligible for the freebies, and those who are selected will be given the heads up via their order confirmation as well as by receiving a "surprise" sticker on the free food item when it's delivered.

Domino's Pizza was up over 36% year over year as of Tuesday morning.

