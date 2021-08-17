Turn Your Netflix Time into Learning Time with This Service

August 17, 2021 2 min read

If you're an entrepreneur, you should always be trying to learn something new. Continuous learning is invaluable for entrepreneurs in a world that constantly changes and evolves. And that doesn't just pertain to business practices. Knowledge is power and you never know when a tidbit of trivia or some interesting knowledge might help you in negotiations with a potential client or tap into some valuable new business practice.

When you're tired of binging Netflix every night and want to learn something instead, there are few better options than CuriosityStream. A lifetime subscription typically costs $250, but right now it's on sale for just $149 with code STREAM25.

Launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is an award-winning streaming and on-demand viewing journey that specializes in documentary filmmaking. It's earned 4.7 stars on the App Store, 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store, a 4-star review from PC Mag, and is enjoyed by millions of subscribers. With immersive documentary experiences from documentary stalwarts like David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, and Brian Greene, you'll learn about the planet, space, time, the future, and so much more through stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling.

CuriosityStream offers thousands of the world's best documentaries, covering everything from nature and history to science and more, with a wealth of exclusive originals and classics alike. Whether you're watching on your TV, desktop, or mobile device, you'll have unlimited streaming in HD and 4K whenever you want. You can also download shows so you can watch without an internet connection.

Every week, CuriosityStream adds new content so you'll never run out of things to watch. You can browse titles with multiple search tools to discover new titles, and rate your favorite shows to get better recommendations for related ones.

