The AI Powered Super Keyboard Creators

ANKIT PRASAD & RAHUL PRASAD, FOUNDERS, BOBBLE.AI

The technological advancements as we come to the 21st century have been rapid. Smartphones are smarter nowadays with AI being a huge part of their system. Bobble AI is one such company integrating Artificial Intelligence in our day to day life. Bobble AI is a conversation media platform that integrates AI powered keyboard to enhance the smartphone conversation experience for its users. The pro-active emojis and stickers recommendations along with innovative formats of conversational content is what sets them apart from other keyboards. Bobble AI came up with a dedicated dynamic emoji bar, providing the due visibility to the emojis that the consumers deserve and it offers upto 8 recommendations which are relevant to the message being typed. The Bobble AI keyboard gives the consumer the option to keep the word or replace it with the relevant emoji. There are a series of features in the pipeline such as facilitating end to end transactions right from the keyboard aiding to the conversation experience on WhatsApp, i.e. imagine Bobble as a “Super Keyboard”. Bobble AI is already in talks with some of the large digital players for their service integrations via API. The company believes that conversations are incomplete without visual expression. A majority of conversational content carries users’ own face, their own expressions, accessories and their custom message. The conversations are changing with the usage of voice-to-text pattern. Bobble AI has witnessed an ever increasing usage pattern for voice to text feature, where it was 5% of DAU 3 years ago, today it has grown to 15% of DAU. They have come up with three B2B business models which are revolutionizing the digital Advertising, Marketing & Customer Engagement landscape.

Over 50 million users use their portfolio of keyboards, having the highest engagement i.e. 100+ daily sessions and over 30 minutes spent daily, retention i.e. 82% Day 90 cohort and rating i.e. 4.6 stars rated by millions of users on Play Store. The company raised 5 rounds of funding out of which 2 were from a strategic investor, Affle India and 2 were led by the leading VC firm SAIF Partners. The competitiveness of the industry is on a continuous rise and with Bobble AI being one of the leaders of the industry, they spend extensive periods of time doing research and design and innovating cutting-edge technology. Today, they support more than 130

languages including all 23 official Indic languages and its macaronic versions, 50+ Indonesian languages, and other major languages in the world.

According to Ankit Prasad, Founder, bobble.ai the platform is capitalising on the efficacy of its Bharat Keyboards. “With Bobble AI leading the pack in the conversational tech, we aspire to cross 100 million monthly active users in 2022, expect to cross USD 30 Million ARR in 2022 as well as continue to innovate

around the conversation tech and associated smartphone experiences,” adds Prasad

FACTSHEET

Year of Inception: 2015

No. of employees: ~100

Revenue for FY 2020-21: ~USD 0.5M

External funding received so far: ~USD 13M

Major clients: Xiaomi, Indosat Ooredoo, Hutch Sri Lanka, AppNext, Mondelez, Perfetti, Van Melle, Marico, ITC, United Breweries, Paytm First Games, etc.